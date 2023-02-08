The hoaxes that caused multiple law enforcement agencies across Vermont to scramble on Wednesday morning was negligent and unnecessarily traumatizing. This act of crying wolf at the expense of parents' and communities' nerves is criminal and must be investigated thoroughly and prosecuted fully.
The state Agency of Education, Department of Public Safety, Vermont State Police, Vermont Intelligence Center and local law enforcement agencies were actively engaged in the response to these calls to several Vermont schools.
Thankfully, none of the threats proved to be credible.
But that does not matter when the protocol involves lockdowns, evacuations, law enforcement in tactical gear carrying military-style weapons, staging areas for ambulances, and community-wide alerts.
Secretary of Education Daniel French, in his statement, acknowledged the calls “were designed to provoke anxiety and fear in or schools and communities.”
Gov. Phil Scott, in a statement released within a couple of hours of the first calls, said, “These calls were a hoax — an act of terrorism designed to create chaos and stoke fear that can be exploited. … These events are unnerving for everyone — students, teachers, parents and Vermonters. We can use this energy to come together because unity is the most powerful way to ensure terrorists do not achieve their goals.”
Authorities said the calls originated from VOIP phone numbers or potentially spoofed 802 numbers and appeared to be associated with ongoing nationwide hoax phone threats of school shootings, bomb threats and other violent events that have proved to be unfounded.
On Tuesday, the Walmart in Berlin and accompanying stores at the Berlin Mall also were evacuated when a bomb threat was made. It also proved to be unfounded.
Hoaxes are disconcerting because they can dull our sense of urgency. Law enforcement must treat every threat as a credible one; so must schools and businesses. Given the number of mass shootings we have in the United States every year, we must always take every one of these calls with the seriousness they deserve.
But there is another concern — one that our newsrooms face often: Walking the fine line between spreading rumor and informing the public.
When the incident at Montpelier High School was called in, The Times Argus staff heard the dispatcher's call on the police scanner. Law enforcement from around the region was deployed to the Capital City. The reporting staff immediately reached out to school officials, as well as the city and state government to determine the extent of the lockdown. With the State House only a few hundred yards from the high school, an “active shooter” would have implications for state government and the downtown at large.
Within 15 minutes, social media came alive with reports of injured students, as many as 10. Calls came into the newsroom looking for information we were unwilling to give out, except to state what we knew in those early moments: Law enforcement had responded to the high school, and the high school was on lockdown.
In this age of technology — cellphones and automated call systems — we knew that in addition to our boots-on-the-ground coverage (David Delcore and Jeb Wallace-Brodeur were on scene shortly after the initial call) the truth, tragic or hoax, would soon be revealed.
Within 45 minutes of that original hair-raising call, with social media sharing fabricated and exaggerated reports of tragedy and chaos, we were able to confirm and share facts: There was no threat. Further, we were able to share that the threat was part of a statewide “attack” on our school systems and emergency response teams. And we were able to report the “all clear” once the sweeps were completed, the ambulances and law enforcement had left the scene.
A handful of individuals and trolls mocked us for not being first in our reporting. They said we should have done more to tell our audience — from the get-go — the threats were a hoax.
Critics be damned. Our job, especially in the face of lies and innuendo, is to verify facts and not make matters worse.
In this case, the facts provided a sense of relief. But it could have easily gone in another direction and, in the event that ever happens, expect the same measured, vetted response.
Everyone has a job to do when threats are made against our community. The schools did their part. Law enforcement did their part. The governor and state leaders are doing their part to make sure we are even better prepared in the future.
And we will always do our part to get you the news you need — not the speculation that can make even the threat of a tragedy so much worse.
