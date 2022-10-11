Last weekend, Editor Steve Pappas had an article in the Weekender Magazine about ways to read a graveyard. There is symbolism on gravestones, as well as hints in how plots are distributed that can reveal a lot about a community and who lives in it.
Part of that article talked a bit about the cost of dying, and how there have been shifts in trends that have had an effect on how people decide what to do with their body “after the fact,” so to speak.
About 3 million Americans die each year. That’s a lot of “what now” decisions.
The granite industry in Barre can tell you it has witnessed more customers being cremated, and possibly not having a permanent gravestone or even marker. That has led to a shift in what to do with cremains, whether it is urns or columbariums. Cremation is projected to account for 59% of body disposals this year and 79% by 2040, according to the National Funeral Directors Association. Of course, traditional gravesites for caskets — and even mausoleums — still are a “classic” way to be remembered.
But there are other, less permanent ways, to “go.”
Bernard Wolfson recently wrote for Kaiser Health News about efforts in some states (including Vermont) toward more green alternatives.
“How do you feel about having your body reduced to compost and used to plant a tree, grow flowers or repair depleted soil in a forest?” he writes.
All states allow green burials, but only 19 have natural cemeteries, according to data from the nonprofit Green Burial Council. In 2015, Vermont passed its own law allowing natural burial grounds.
According to a Vermont Public Radio report earlier this year, bodies traditionally are buried 5 feet underground. The law change allows natural burials to be 3½ feet underground — deep enough to prevent critters from disturbing the site, but shallow enough to allow for decomposition.
Funerals and cremations are resource-intensive, producing millions of tons of greenhouse gas emissions, according to the VPR report. “Supporters of natural burials say they are better for the environment: No toxic chemicals from embalming, reduced emissions from skipping concrete vaults and burial containers. … Instead, in the forest, nature will do what nature does. Bodies will be wrapped in shrouds. Caskets here are optional. In place of a traditional headstone, the location of loved ones will be marked, logged on a map and pinpointed with GPS satellite coordinates.”
Human composting doesn’t mean you’re tossed into a bin with potato peels, crushed eggshells and coffee grounds. Rather, you’d be placed in a metal or wooden vessel, enveloped by organic materials such as wood chips, alfalfa and straw, and then slowly reduced to a nutrient-packed soil. The process can take six weeks to six months depending on the methods used, according to Wolfson. After death, the human body retains numerous elements and minerals that are nourishing to plants, including carbon, calcium, magnesium, nitrogen and phosphorus.
California recently became the fifth state to allow this method of body disposal, commonly known by the more scientific-sounding name “natural organic reduction.” Colorado, Oregon, Vermont and Washington have legalized the practice. Legislation is pending in several other states.
According to Wolfson, one naturally reduced human body can yield anywhere from 250 to 1,000 pounds of soil depending on the method used and the type and volume of organic materials mixed with the body. That’s enough to fill several wheelbarrows or the bed of a pickup. Once the process is complete, many families take a small box of the soil and donate the rest to conservation projects or flower farms.
Of course, being composted is not for everybody. Some religious organizations object to the practice. In fact, the California Catholic Conference said the methods involved “reduce the human body to a disposable commodity, and we should instead seek options that uphold respect for both our natural world and the dignity of the deceased person,” according to a statement.
But it is well known that formaldehyde in embalming fluid is not great stuff. It can put funeral workers at risk for health problems, including a higher risk of cancer. (Moreover, the toxic substances in embalming fluid can leach into the soil.)
But then we fall back on Pappas’ article. As much as we want a final resting place, there just isn’t enough land in cemeteries for everyone to have their own plot indefinitely into the future.
Green can mean a lot of things to people doing end-of-life planning. Like any other proactive decision, your legacy could prove to be more valuable than a headstone. It is good to know we all have choices that can match our principles in life.
