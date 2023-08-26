Apparently, unless you are a Republican running for president of the United States, you understand that humans are having a profound impact on the planet.
We will start with the politics part. The eight Republican presidential candidates on the debate stage in Wisconsin on Wednesday evening said they did not believe human behavior is causing climate change. According to The Associated Press report on the debate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shut down the question and attacked the “corporate media.” Echoing the words of former President Donald Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy called climate change “a hoax” and a “wet blanket on our economy.” Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., insisted that more serious environmental threats are coming from China, India and Africa. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley was the only candidate who acknowledged climate change “is real.”
“We’re getting to a point where Republicans are losing winnable elections because they’re alienating people that care about climate change,” Christopher Barnard, the Republican president of the American Conservation Coalition, the largest conservative environmental group in the nation, told the AP the next day.
There is no liberal conspiracy theory here. Scientists overwhelmingly agree that heat-trapping gases released from the combustion of fossil fuels are pushing up global temperatures, upending weather patterns and endangering animal species. Even the Pope agrees.
Older Republicans may subscribe to the “hoax” point of view, but younger voters — many of them Republican — are concerned about the planet they are inheriting. An AP-NORC poll from April found that 17% of young Republicans said anxious describes how they feel when talking about climate change, compared with 7% of older Republicans. Among Americans overall, those younger than 45 are twice as likely as those 45 and older to say they’re anxious when talking about climate change (30% versus 15%).
They should be concerned. July saw global daily and monthly temperatures hotter than modern equipment had ever recorded. Some scientists said it was the hottest in about 120,000 years, based on tree rings and other proxy records. The world’s oceans have set records for heat, on the surface and deeper, every month since spring. Obviously, here in Vermont, we saw record floodwaters, and there has been so much rain, the water table continues to be brimming, making it impossible for farmers to grow or harvest crops.
Politics aside, we need answers. Vermont has made several pushes — some successful and others less so — to take steps toward moving us away from our reliance on fossil fuels. We push for renewables, and we are constantly taking action toward creating more “green” jobs, and insisting upon best practices that we can point to as being environmentally minded. This is Vermont, after all.
And yet, many environmental advocates would say even the Green Mountain State, with all its ideas and advances, is not doing enough to slow — or stop — climate change.
A group of economists has come up with a metric that might actually be part of the wake-up call.
According to a study by economists of nearly 15,000 public companies, the world’s corporations produce so much climate change pollution, it could eat up about 44% of their profits if they had to pay damages for it.
According to the AP, the “corporate carbon damages” from those publicly owned companies analyzed — a fraction of all the corporations — probably runs in the trillions of dollars globally and in the hundreds of billions for American firms, one of the study authors estimated in figures that were not part of the published research. That’s based on the cost of carbon dioxide pollution that the United States government has proposed.
According to the study, nearly 90% of that calculated damage comes from four industries: energy, utilities, transportation and manufacturing of materials such as steel. The study in the journal Science by a team of economists and finance professors looks at what new government efforts to get companies to report their emissions of heat-trapping gases would mean, to the firm’s bottom lines and the world’s ecological health.
According to AP, study co-author Christian Leuz, a finance and accounting professor at the University of Chicago, said the idea “of shining the light on corporate activities that have costs to society is very powerful, but it is not enough to save the planet.” An earlier study of his found that after fracking firms disclosed their pollution rates, those contamination levels dropped 10% to 15%, he said.
The idea is, consumers and stockholders would see the damage and pressure firms to be cleaner, Leuz said.
That calculation shows “which activities are particularly costly to society from a climate perspective.” Leuz cautioned that “it would not be correct to just blame the companies. It is not possible to divide responsibility for these damages between the firms that make the products and consumers who buy them.” (The economists didn’t identify or tease out single companies but instead grouped firms by industry and by country. And they only used direct emissions, not what happens downstream.)
How interesting might it be if, as part of your business portfolio, corporations had to disclose just how eco-friendly they really are.
Of course, depending on who wins the presidency, all of this worrying might be for nothing. Climate change could just be a big hoax.