According to police reports in the Barre-Montpelier and greater Rutland regions, overdoses continued to claim lives this week. Addiction is a critical problem for Vermont, with implications that have a ripple effect across sectors. Addiction remains devastating to families and communities, and fighting the war on drugs can feel like battling the mythological Hydra.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine notes that, according to data released in April, Vermont’s opioid-related deaths increased 34.5% from 158 deaths in 2020, to 215 in 2021 — the highest number we have seen in Vermont.
“It is difficult to understate the challenges in getting people the substance use prevention and treatment services they needed, while in the midst of the greatest public health crisis in more than a century,” he said this week. “The loss of life to accidental overdoses, and the increase in substance use have been tragic additions to the illnesses and deaths suffered these past two and a half years.”
Experts point to the pandemic as the root of the increases. Isolation made more addicts.
“We know COVID affected us in so many ways and not just because of the virus but because of the negative impact of isolation and other measures that were necessary before vaccines. This included many people turning to, or returning to, harmful substances, often as a way to cope, whether due to illness, isolation or emotional and financial stresses,” Gov. Phil Scott told reporters this week. “Regardless of the reason, we know substance misuse and the opioid epidemic have plagued us for far too long. And unfortunately, the pandemic made this much, much worse — here and across the country.”
This week, at a news briefing at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, the governor, his team and community partners re-emphasized new state investments passed this year to combat the opioid epidemic and support those with substance-use disorder.
In all, the state budget this year invests $66.2 million for substance use programs at the Vermont Department of Health. This includes nearly $9 million in new or additional state funding for the following:
— $4 million to local and regional substance-misuse prevention coalitions.
— $2 million for substance-use disorder treatment and recovery beds.
— $1.2 million in rate increase for preferred providers to support treatment and recovery.
— $1.54 million for recovery centers, employment services and regional recovery partners.
The problem is truly critical. We all see the toll it takes; we all know someone whose life has been derailed by addiction.
“We’ve talked a lot about the lives lost to COVID during the past few years. But we must also recognize that other lives were lost as a result of the pandemic, including from overdose and suicide. These were also parents, children, sisters, brothers and loved ones,” Scott said. “That’s why it is critical we focus on reversing these trends, and today we will talk about what we are doing to meet that challenge, which includes new and enhanced measures, building on our systems of care, expanding services and making more use of statewide partnerships.”
Levine also pointed to being responsive to changing needs, ensuring access to prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery programs — for opioids and all substances. He said law enforcement and health care providers continue to find fentanyl “at the heart of so many incidences of accidental overdoses. In 2021, fentanyl was involved in 93% of opioid-related fatal overdoses.”
In turn, the Health Department worked to help prevent and reverse overdoses, by supporting the distribution of over 47,157 doses of Narcan (naloxone), and more than 83,000 fentanyl test strips to our community partners to provide to individuals. He called out the Vermont EMS community as the frontline partners in saving the lives of Vermonters facing addiction.
And he called out prescribers, who also play a critical role in reducing the risk of overdoses. Between 2016 and 2022, Vermont saw a 54% reduction in prescription opioids dispensed and the percentage of opioid-related fatal overdoses involving prescription opioids has decreased dramatically in that same timeframe, Levine said.
“At its core, alcohol and substance abuse touches each and every one of us. It erodes not only the health of the individual, but of our community as a whole. And there is no panacea. The work we and our partners do each and every day is not only for the right now, but for the next generation,” said Anna Noonan, president of CVMC.
We all need to do our part to help. Money goes only so far. But community goes on forever.
If you need help, or you know someone who needs help, you can get more information at VTHelplink.org online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.