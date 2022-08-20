According to police reports in the Barre-Montpelier and greater Rutland regions, overdoses continued to claim lives this week. Addiction is a critical problem for Vermont, with implications that have a ripple effect across sectors. Addiction remains devastating to families and communities, and fighting the war on drugs can feel like battling the mythological Hydra.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine notes that, according to data released in April, Vermont’s opioid-related deaths increased 34.5% from 158 deaths in 2020, to 215 in 2021 — the highest number we have seen in Vermont.

