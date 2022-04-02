We are privileged to have a space for the community to come together.
This section provides a range of points of view that generally prompt discussion on the editorial pages for the rest of the week. Not all newspapers still offer a space for letters to the editor and commentaries. And even fewer actively solicit voices from the community to share expertise, counsel or advice.
We are constantly evaluating our content. News is news, and it requires a process of fact-gathering, vetting, writing and editing that aims to be accurate, fair and objective. Occasionally, a journalist will pen an analysis of an ongoing story in order to provide context, but even in those cases, while it may not be a traditional news article answering who, what, when and where, an analysis is not the reporter’s take but rather an opportunity to explain or clarify a complex issue.
A few regular paid staffers do use their respective sections to share insights, anecdotes and perhaps some history. Tom Haley, the dean of our sports department, regularly writes a column about something relevant going on in high school or Vermont college sports. He is often bombarded with praise and news tips as a community-wide “thank you” for those perspectives. Likewise, Jim Lowe, our longtime arts editor, almost weekly provides an interesting take on an issue, again usually through the long lens of having produced a high-quality, comprehensive arts section for decades. Not much gets by Jim (or Tom). That certainly benefits us as a publication that shares information with the community. We have ready access to below-the-surface information.
But we also take great pride in the cache of individuals who take the time to write regular columns for the newspaper in order to share with our print (and online) audience perspectives and advice.
Consider the following:
Business associations from around the region write monthly about what has been going on in our downtowns and across the region.
A local vet provides a weekly column that offers seasonal, practical advice for pet owners.
Local libraries are given space to talk about trends and even new (and old) recommendations.
Nine higher education institutions in Vermont contribute to our Vermont By Degrees column, which tells Vermonters about the innovations and challenges facing the state’s colleges and universities. It is one of our most sought-after features.
Several times a month, a rotation of writers whose jobs are directly associated with the environment, climate change or activism discuss the issues that are shaping their discussions, and are cause for concern. The Weekly Planet appears regularly in Perspective.
John Nassivera, a professor of theology, takes the issues of the day — politics, war, you name it — and puts it through the lens of religion in On Faith.
In the Weekend Magazine, we get to learn how to read the woods and the outdoors with writers around the region in The Outside Story. Dennis Jensen, a longtime Herald reporter and award-winning columnist, tackles the issues facing people who hunt, fish or, generally love the outdoors. Henry Homeyer takes us In the Garden, providing weekly seasonal advice — mostly for those of us who have thumbs that could use a little more greening.
Joanna Tebbs Young walks us through Vermont history in Remember When (each month in the Weekend Magazine), and Susan Jefts shows us a glimpse of the world through a poet and their work in A Poet’s View. Rick Winston designs his own Vermont-based Crostics. Tony Campos and New England Cooks provide us with recipes; and local heath care providers from area hospitals, health care centers and private practices are giving us advice toward improving our quality of life through preventive care and self-care. We even have regular local experts on personal finance and financial planning. There are regular contributors to Perspective and the daily publications, including editorial cartoonists Tim Newcomb and Jeff Danziger. Through the years, there have been a slew more.
That’s all a way of pointing to the community we have gathered over the years to be a part of a team we have built as a way of giving you the content that has value to the community as a whole.
While they remain a one-stop shop for many, newspapers cannot be everything to everyone. But they can provide pieces here and there that go beyond the news to entertain, advise or provide a different perspective.
Almost every day, we hear from someone thanking us for having one of the aforementioned contributors on our team. As we continue our evaluation, you are going to see even more local voices, more local experts. We are glad we can broaden our community to serve yours better.
It is our privilege.
