Social media is taking a toll. Recent lawsuits filed by states, as well as groups and individuals, allege that several platforms have contributed to a significant rise in the number of teens suffering severe mental health disorders. Published reports point to an increase in cases of self-harm, suicide, suicidal ideation, attempted suicide, anorexia, bulimia and binge eating.

Thousands of parents are in the early stages of filing lawsuits against Meta Platforms Inc., the company behind giant social media platforms Instagram and Facebook. These lawsuits allege social media companies have long known about the negative effects its algorithm has on children and teens.

