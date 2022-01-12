We would like to say that we were surprised that the Rutland City School Commissioners voted to reinstate the high school nickname Raiders after retiring it.
We aren't. It tracks.
We are, along with many Vermonters, disappointed by the 6-5 vote to bring back the nickname after the board had previously voted to adopt the Ravens as the new team name and mascot in February 2021.
This board is the team that can't shoot straight. They proved it again by putting embarrassment on the agenda Tuesday night.
After months of debate, procedural antics (and incompetence) and petty squabbling, Raider Nation finally got the political football that is the mascot across the goal line — dragging the rest of the Rutland community along with them.
But we're going to call a flag on the play.
The reversal is a very bad look for Rutland. Most of the state is looking down its nose at this controversy, judging the community as a whole on its nostalgia versus decency divide. But it is far worse than that: Rutland looks like a stronghold for white privilege and racism.
As Commissioner Kevin Kiefaber pointed out Tuesday, doubling down on a school nickname and arrowhead logo with an inextricably racist context is not a favorable selling point for a community desperate to attract a younger generation — a generation that, let's be honest, is more progressive and open-minded than the ones that preceded it.
It's fair to say, the price could be high.
As one online commenter noted, “this sends the worst possible message. Good luck growing as a city when your welcome mat has been pulled and, worse, the door is only open for folks who look like the board. What a missed opportunity by the board to teach empathy and perspective-taking, what a missed opportunity to role model for students how we build a school identity that works for everyone, what a missed opportunity to exemplify what true leadership looks like.”
Commissioner Dena Goldberg, who has been a reliable voice of reason and empathy throughout this ordeal, once again raised the point that has consistently fallen on deaf ears among Raider rooters: “Majority voting does not necessarily address minority issues.”
There's no point in denying that the push to save the Raiders always has reeked of white privilege. It is enough to make skin crawl, honestly. From the start, it has been largely white people who have maintained that the name and logo honor Native Americans. At every turn, they have willfully ignored and dismissed statements from local representatives of Indigenous communities, as well as national organizations like the National Congress of American Indians, who have attested time and again that such names, images and mascots are harmful.
That arrogance and privilege was on full display again Tuesday night with Commissioners Stephanie Stoodley and Tricia O'Connor once more asserting that there was nothing racist about the Raiders or the arrowhead. O'Connor went a step further, stating she never had a problem with the long abandoned “Red Raider” nickname.
In a stunning display of her own privilege, O'Connor argued that people choose to be offended — a comment that drew an immediate and impassioned response from Goldberg.
“There have been experiences in this community for people of different types of backgrounds that have been harmful. So this is not a choice. It will never be a choice. We can choose not to accept it, we can choose to ignore it, we can choose to dismiss it. However, those experiences will continue to occur, whether you're part of it or not, it will continue to occur. Our part, as a board, is to recognize the fullness and the wholeness of our community and own it as a wholeness, and not just pick and choose what we want and call it education and curriculum because it fits our needs and represents our part of it.”
It was a show of community weakness — not victory. The issue wasn't even on the agenda Tuesday, and the way it was tacked on at the meeting gives the lie to claims from some in the Raider camp that they were concerned about "process." There was a more sinister motivation.
Just before the board held its vote, a Rutland resident addressed the board in defense of the Raiders, arguing that while some people may have difficult life experiences, it doesn't mean the whole world has to change to accommodate them.
What lessons are these students getting about local democracy, civics and building character through moving a community away from its mistakes and lapses in judgment.
The resident added that the board should be serving the interests of taxpayers, not high school students. “Many of these kids are going to graduate and leave rather and not ever come back.”
On that fact, we can agree. The Rutland City School Commissioners gave them a good reason to stay away.
