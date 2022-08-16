One of the effects of the global pandemic is going to have on Vermont hospitals is going to be felt long-term. Ultimately, it could also have an effect on patients, too.
During the past week, the Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems has issued several statements — warnings, really — that hospitals are in crisis.
Leaders of Vermont hospitals are saying they face new challenges — and opportunities — as they manage staff shortages and inflation pressures in the face of the pandemic recovery.
A news release from VAHHS interim president Mike Del Trecco, urged the Green Mountain Care Board to approve hospital budgets as submitted. They represent increases as low as about 6% and as high as more than 18% in some cases.
Hospital-by-hospital hearings with the regulatory body have begun.
According to Del Trecco, hospitals are calling their fiscal year 2023 budget request “stabilization budgets,” as continued staffing shortages and high demand for care and historic inflation stress the system almost to a breaking point. “We face a workforce challenge like never before, 65% of these budgets goes toward covering expenses related to workforce and building operations. Hospitals operate 24/7 and 365 days a year and we cannot close if things are too expensive or for lack of personnel,” he said in a recent VAHHS newsletter to participants.
According to Del Trecco, “these challenges are not unique to Vermont, as hospitals across the country are feeling the same stresses, causing some to close operations. What is unique, however, is our regulatory structure, which requires hospitals to obtain approval of their budgets from the GMCB.”
“We know that health care costs are high, and that is why our hospitals have taken such care to build budgets that include only what they need to stabilize their operations and ensure services remain for those who need them,” he said in the release. “This year has to be about protecting our patients and staff and continuing to be a vital resource to the community, and that means approving these requests as submitted. Any reduction will further weaken hospitals and, as we have seen over the past several years, this will compromise the delivery system, continue the workforce crisis and add greater uncertainty for Vermonters.”
According to Del Trecco: “This year, many hospitals are asking for commercial rate increases in the double digits — the highest average request since the GMCB was created. Historically, the GMCB has approved budgets at or below medical inflation. Over time, this has eroded hospital margins — the money left over after expenses that would be used to invest in staff, facilities, services and equipment. This has caused hospitals to delay repairs and new equipment purchases and made it harder to hire staff,” he said.
At the same time, a workforce crisis has worsened, requiring many hospitals to supplement labor from contract or “traveling” nurses and physicians at significantly higher cost.
Inflationary pressures have caused the cost of equipment and supplies to soar, and challenges in the mental health and long-term care sectors mean patients are staying in the hospital much longer than necessary at very high cost because there are not adequate beds to discharge them to. “We are experiencing unprecedented inflation and supply chain issues that are contributing to skyrocketing costs; over 30% of these budgets goes toward purchasing medical and surgical supplies and pharmaceuticals to care for patients,” he said in the VAHHS newsletter.
In the release, Del Trecco called it “a perfect storm of challenges on the heels of more than two years of global pandemic stress.”
He said patients coming to Vermont hospitals are “sicker and need more extensive care.” To provide some context, over the past three weeks as a system we have been at 93% to 96% capacity and unfortunately, this is becoming a trend, not a one-time occurrence. In addition, “we have a stressed mental health and long-term care delivery system that places incredible pressure on our hospitals. This drives up costs as patients are stuck in hospitals even when they don’t need to be there. Just yesterday, we had 125 patients waiting for placement and over the last three weeks this number was between 105 and 138.”
“Something has to give, and our hospitals and their providers and patients need relief now,” Del Trecco stated. “We have to act to steady our hospitals if we expect any sort of recovery to be possible in the years to come. Our hospitals are critical community assets that need support to thrive.”
We appreciate the stresses hospitals face right now, and the work through the pandemic has been critical and, in many cases, heartbreaking.
They need support. They need to get through these challenging days. And we hope that all involved will always keep Vermonters in mind in their long-term factoring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.