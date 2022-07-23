During the past few weeks, our newsroom staff has been attending — virtually or in person — various community forums or debates between candidates running for the Legislature, House and Senate, statewide offices and even the U.S. Congress race.
Candidates from both parties seem dialed into the issues. Fortunately, so far, with the Aug. 9 primary a few weeks away, the discussions have been civil, productive and informative. We suspect that in the weeks that follow the primaries, the gloves will come off, and partisan politics will quickly push issue-driven campaigns into the wide chasm that divides the sides. We can hope not, but we know a few of the players waiting to see who their opponent will be before the serious shoving begins.
We have been impressed with the caliber of candidates so far. The individuals putting themselves out there for consideration to be a public official have been — more or less — thoughtful, prepared, authentic and empathetic. It takes a certain kind of person to want to be a lightning rod for everything citizens see is wrong in the world — whether the elected official has sway over those decisions or not.
But campaigning is humbling. We have met several individuals in our coverage through the years whose lives have been deeply touched by the conversations they have had with fellow Vermonters. They have revealed just how profound the struggles of their neighbors have been, how wrong the injustices, how deaf some people in power can be.
There are also new ideas. And candidates often seem to come away buoyed by the network of connections they make. As much as they are trying to influence a vote, their lives are touched by the encounter with the electorate.
Back in the newsrooms, we journalists grouse. We are a cynical bunch because for every unique moment that a candidate is having (or a high school graduate, or a championship team), we have heard it all before. Many times.
This election cycle, there are some differences. Two years of COVID exposed our state and local leaders to vulnerabilities, whether it is policy, process or procrastination. We saw every sector of our state become tested: workforce, education, health care, infrastructure, you name it. And those problems are no longer things we can kick down the road. They are present, and — more importantly — the electorate has become aware of our various faults because they have been affected by them or they had time to think about them.
Consider a few differences:
— The COVID migration to Vermont from metropolitan centers drove up (astronomically) our real estate market, which has made our affordable housing crisis across the state even more acute.
— When we were all forced indoors, we saw just how many Vermonters had access to internet and how unaffordable it has become for many families.
— We saw more families than we ever could have imagined seeking help to feed their families, many who lost their jobs because of the pandemic.
— And many of those individuals who were out of work have not returned, putting a tremendous strain on commerce and exacerbating the supply chain issues, as well as the labor shortage that has hobbled many businesses, large and small.
— Schools became far more than a place for kids to learn. They provided structure, but educators found themselves under tremendous pressure — so much so, we are about to go into the school year with many vacancies.
— Substance abuse was up. Suicides were up. Demands on mental health providers were beyond tested.
— Law enforcement has seen a sharp uptick in domestic violence, road rage, assaults. And police departments, too, are reporting vacancies and gaps in coverage.
— Health care providers are still trying to dig out, but COVID and its strain on services are forcing hospitals to ask for sharp increases in rates, which means health insurers are likely to follow suit.
— And we are already feeling inflation’s bruising blows, as more Vermonters find themselves unable to keep up, below the livable wage and making tough decisions about lifestyle and worse.
All of it — and so much more — is about to be laid at the feet of individuals being elected to the legislature, to statewide office, or to our congressional seat.
This truly is a different Vermont than the one we saw the last time these various seats were contested. It is likely why so many incumbents decided, for whatever reasons, it was time to make way for a new crop of Vermonters to lead.
Because the decisions that need to be made over the next two years are going to be critical to every Vermonter.
