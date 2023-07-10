Like the rest of the Rutland community, we are mourning the tragic death of Officer Jessica Ebbighausen. One of the Rutland City Police Department’s newest officers, Ebbighausen, 19, was killed on duty Friday when a vehicle driven by a fleeing suspect struck the cruiser she was driving nearly head-on.
Ebbighausen’s death is the first time a Rutland City officer has been killed in the line of duty. It serves as a sad reminder of the risk first-responders put themselves in every single day in order to keep our communities safe. For that, we owe them all a debt of gratitude.
Ebbighausen, came from a family where public safety service was something of a tradition. Her grandfather, Robert Ebbighausen, served as chairman of the Rutland City Police Commission, and her cousin, Patrol Sgt. Karl Ebbighausen, is a well-known commander with the Hartford Police in Windsor County.
Jessica joined RCPD in May — a bright prospect for a department that has been steadily working to rebuild it ranks. At a news conference Friday evening, Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen noted Ebbighausen had wanted to be a police officer since she was 9 years old. “We were looking forward to having her as part of our family,” he said.
At a time when so many young Vermonters leave our state, Ebbighausen chose to stay — and to give back. We send our condolences to Officer Ebbighausen’s family and her fellow officers at RCPD. We also wish a speedy recovery to Officers Kelsey Parker and Richard Caravaggio, who were injured in Friday’s multi-vehicle crash.
While physical injuries can easily be treated, the emotional trauma inflicted Friday will take special care. Fortunately, we live in a community that knows how to respond. Already, we have seen an outpouring of support for Ebbighausen’s family and local police and fire departments in the form of meals, fundraisers and other acts of kindness.
Indeed, Rutlanders have shown time and again that, despite their superficial differences, they are capable of coming together in times of crisis and need. We are reminded of the perennial volunteer spirit of the Gift of Life Marathon, the efforts to help those affected in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Irene, and the countless other ways Rutlanders give back in big and small ways each and every day.
Officer Ebbighausen’s death also calls to mind the tragic death of another young woman: Carly Ferro. Ferro, 17, was killed in September 2012, when an intoxicated, out-of-control driver struck her outside a neighborhood grocery store. Ferro’s death became a tipping point in our community’s fight against addiction, leading RCPD to develop a comprehensive, multipronged strategy for combatting drug-related crime and addiction and, ultimately, the formation of Project VISION. Over the past decade, VISION has stood out as a national model for how a community heals itself. The organization led important conversations and helped forge partnerships that proactively guided our community in a positive direction.
Now, again, we find ourselves searching for meaning in tragedy. We must channel our sadness, grief and anger into something positive and productive. We must advocate for justice, and trust our courts to deliver it. But let us not simply point fingers at easy straw men, recklessly take the law into our own hands, or give up hope in our community. That is not what Rutlanders do.
It’s no secret Rutland is not in great shape right now. Our state’s combined crises of addiction and homelessness, exasperated by the pandemic, have led to a spike in crime and conflict in our community. We have reported on much of it in these pages — often there is much more to report than we have the capacity for. We also hear the frustration from readers and across social media about the so-called “revolving door” of our state’s justice system that some argue too easily lets repeat offenders back on the street despite the best efforts of our overworked and understaffed city police force.
As Mayor Mike Doenges rightly stated in his letter to the community following Friday’s tragedy, “Rutland is not alone in experiencing this profound tragedy, but we are unique in our unwavering support for one another. In times of both joy and pain, our community comes together like no other.”
In this moment of great loss and pain, we look to groups like Project VISION, as well as our community leaders and elected officials, to not only help us heal but to provide concrete solutions for making Rutland the safe, healthy, thriving place Officer Ebbighausen gave her life serving.