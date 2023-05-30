A lot has been written about artificial intelligence, or AI. A lot has been written by AI. It’s getting harder and harder to tell where one ends and the next begins, which may be the problem we are now witness to.
What felt worlds apart a generation ago, a concept left to the pages of science fiction, is now on the verge of reality.
Yet, there are growing concerns (just like the arc of the science-fiction conflict). On Tuesday, scientists and tech industry leaders issued a new warning about what they call the perils that artificial intelligence poses to humankind.
“Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war,” said the statement posted online.
Yet these are the very individuals who have been pushing for and developing AI.
Have we made a catastrophic misjudgment in the name of technology and profit? Something is up.
Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, and Geoffrey Hinton, a computer scientist known as the godfather of artificial intelligence, were among the hundreds of leading figures who signed the statement, which was posted on the Center for AI Safety’s website.
Worries about artificial intelligence systems outsmarting humans and running wild have intensified with the rise of a new generation of highly capable AI chatbots such as ChatGPT.
More than 1,000 researchers and technologists, including Elon Musk, signed a letter earlier this year calling for a six-month pause on AI development because, they said, it poses “profound risks to society and humanity.”
Countries around the world are scrambling to come up with regulations for the developing technology. But can we regulate artificial intelligence?
According to Anjana Susarla of Michigan State University, “Lawmakers and policymakers across the world have already begun to address some of the issues raised in Altman’s testimony. The European Union’s AI Act is based on a risk model that assigns AI applications to three categories of risk: unacceptable, high risk, and low or minimal risk. This categorization recognizes that tools for social scoring by governments and automated tools for hiring pose different risks than those from the use of AI in spam filters, for example.”
Susarla, who is the Omura Saxena Professor in Responsible AI in the Department of Accounting and Information Systems, writes that the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology likewise has an AI risk management framework that was created with extensive input from multiple stakeholders, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of American Scientists, as well as other business and professional associations, technology companies and think tanks.
“Regulating AI should involve collaboration among academia, industry, policy experts and international agencies,” she wrote for The Conversation recently. “Experts have likened this approach to international organizations such as the European Organization for Nuclear Research, known as CERN, and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The internet has been managed by nongovernmental bodies involving nonprofits, civil society, industry and policymakers, such as the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers and the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly.”
Josh Lospinoso is a cybersecurity expert who started his career at Raytheon/Forcepoint. He went on to work with the U.S. military, rail operators and airlines. The 36-year-old former Army captain spent more than a decade authoring hacking tools for the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command. According to published reports, he told a Senate Armed Services subcommittee last week how artificial intelligence can help protect military operations, yet he points out there are software vulnerabilities in our weapons systems that remain a major threat to the U.S. military. One way to fix those gaps is to let AI do so with algorithms and other AI-enabled capabilities for things like improved maintenance and operational intelligence. But there are no assurances it can be repaired and integrated to work as one, and then there is that overarching concern about letting our military systems work as one. Do we trust AI to have the keys?
Certainly, with the leaders in AI issuing warnings and calling for pauses, we need to not just pump the brakes, but slam them on. Full stop.
This is a global problem, and the risks seem far beyond monitoring spam filters and ChatGPT. We very well may be talking about regulating a genie we definitely cannot put back in the bottle. We may wish we’d taken things slower.
