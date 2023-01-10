Nationwide, the around-the-clock mental health emergency phone number — 988 — is being hailed as a success. Here in Vermont, the easy access of the free service also has proven highly effective and beneficial.

With bipartisan congressional support and just less than $1 billion in federal funds, the 988 mental health helpline has quickly expanded its reach in the six months since it launched — with more than 2 million calls, texts and chat messages pouring in, according to The Associated Press. A pilot line dedicated to LGBTQ youth also started taking calls in September.

