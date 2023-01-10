Nationwide, the around-the-clock mental health emergency phone number — 988 — is being hailed as a success. Here in Vermont, the easy access of the free service also has proven highly effective and beneficial.
With bipartisan congressional support and just less than $1 billion in federal funds, the 988 mental health helpline has quickly expanded its reach in the six months since it launched — with more than 2 million calls, texts and chat messages pouring in, according to The Associated Press. A pilot line dedicated to LGBTQ youth also started taking calls in September.
The 988 system has 200 call centers fanned out around the country. In Vermont, the Department of Mental Health secured funding to support the certification of two Lifeline centers to increase the in-state answer rate. They went live July 16, 2022, along with the rest of the nation, which transitioned from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
The centers are tasked with answering calls day and night from people considering suicide or experiencing a mental health emergency.
Here in Vermont, right after the centers went live, the number of calls for service increased 200%, said Terri Lavely, Vermont board chair for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Since July the call centers have averaged about 600 calls per month, up from 200 to 300 a month with the former toll-free helpline. An increase in calls during overnights — 10 to 12 per night — has kept the trained professionals busy providing the invaluable support and resources, as well as someone to listen.
988 couldn’t have come at a more needed time: Depression rates in U.S. adults, overdose deaths and suicide rates have been on the rise.
“The call volume is, in some instances, well beyond what we anticipated,” said Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, assistant secretary for mental health and substance use in the Department of Health and Human Services. “It does let us know that people are struggling, people are having a hard time. Where I feel heartened is that people are getting connected to services and supports, as opposed to struggling on their own.”
According to The Associated Press: The 988 helpline registered 154,585 more calls, texts and chat messages during November 2022 compared to the old national lifeline in November 2021, according to the latest data available.
Texting has been particularly popular, with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration noting a 1,227% increase in texts to the line during that same time. Lavely said, in Vermont, staff had to be added to accommodate the demand for online services like chat and text.
The Veterans Crisis Line — callers can press “1” after texting or calling 988 to reach it — has fielded some 450,000 calls, texts and chat messages, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. By the end of the year, the line had handled a nearly 10% increase compared to 2021.
According to published reports, calls show no signs of slowing into this year, with counselors answering 3,869 calls on New Year’s Eve and the first day of 2023 — a 30% increase compared to the previous holiday.
The stressors are everywhere, and are made worse by barriers to care, and other factors, including food insecurity, financial insecurity, substance abuse, trauma and more.
According to the latest data from the state Department of Health, as of the end of September, the number of Vermont suicide deaths in 2022 was higher compared to previous years, but it is not statistically significant. The year-to-date through September 2022 was 101. In 2021, the number of Vermont suicides was 142 (a 15-year high); and 117 in 2020.
According to the data released in a report in December, in Vermont there has been 28 suicide deaths in females in 2022, which is more than 1.5 times higher than the average of 17 deaths seen in previous years.
In addition, the number of suicide deaths by poisonings is nearly double this year compared to previous years. As of September 2022. there had been 21 poisonings in 2022, compared to an average of 12 poisonings seen previous years. Fifty-four of the suicides were by handguns; 20 were by hanging or suffocation; and six used other methods.
988 certainly suggests the need for help is there. And Vermont is answering the call.
So far, fewer than 20 states have passed legislation to permanently fund their 988 line, according to the National Alliance on Mental Health Illness. That is tragic on many levels.
As a state, we all have an obligation to be the support — and provide the resources — for people in crisis. It is our family, friends and neighbors. We all have a role in being part of the solution, no matter how small or big.
If you or someone you know needs help, reach out to the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: call 988 or text 988. The Veterans Crisis Line & Military Crisis Line is 1-800-273-8255, press 1. The LGTBQ crisis line is 1-866-488-7386 or text 67867841.
