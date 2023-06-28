We are closing in on our annual moment, when we take a moment to celebrate declaring our independence. As with many holidays, we stray from meaning. We generalize: “We are celebrating America!”
And yet, many Americans do not feel as if there is as much to celebrate. No Sousa march or reenactment of the signing of the declaration is going to truly rally the masses.
We are worried, and to be fair, we have given ourselves plenty to be worried about. We are combating the worst inflation in decades. We have not been so polarized as a nation since the Civil War. Our two-party system is in shambles. And we do not easily discern between fact and fiction; in fact, we have created opportunity after opportunity to make the distinctions as murky as possible.
All of this, and notable moments in modern American history seem to be giving many citizens some pause.
Consider that a 2022 Gallup Poll found that only 38% of U.S. adults could say they are “extremely proud” to be American. That result was the lowest ever in Gallup’s tracking. Still, the poll found, together with the 27% who are “very proud,” 65% of U.S. adults express pride in the nation. Another 22% say they are “moderately proud,” while 9% are “only a little” and 4% “not at all” proud. Gallup tried to write off the dimming in patriotism on a pandemic-weary public.
Honestly, those statistics do not seem unsurprising, and the pandemic can be blamed for a lot these days, but waning patriotism is not one.
How our nation acts (or refuses to) does matter.
At the time the polling was done in 2022 (early June), there were a string of mass shootings, including in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas; the gun control debate went into the stratosphere and bipartisan gun legislation was passed; and the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade was confirmed after months of rumor. (In other polls, Gallup data showed strong public support both for stricter gun laws in the U.S. and for not overturning Roe v. Wade.)
We suspect if the same poll were taken now, the results would not be any better. We submit that in the wake of more mass shootings, attacks on vulnerable populations, increases in hate crimes and acts of violence, and continued gridlock among political leaders at many levels, many Americans are feeling pretty tired of what American has become over 247 years.
If we are to use politics as the barometer, a year ago, Republicans’ pride in being American has consistently outpaced Democrats’ and independents’ and did so in 2022. However, Republicans’ extreme national pride (58%) was at its lowest point since 2001. Independents’ extreme pride, at 34%, is likewise the lowest on record for that group, Gallup noted. After hitting a 22% low point in 2019, Democrats’ extreme pride rose to 31% in 2021 at the start of Joe Biden’s presidency, but was down again in 2022 to 26%. (All three major party groups showed double-digit declines in pride compared with 2013, with Democrats’ 30-point decline the largest. The 32-point gap in Democratic versus Republican pride was larger than the historical average, though smaller than the record-high 54-point gap in 2019.)
Where do we go? History is always a good start. Our nation has a lot to consider in that regard, in part because we — as a nation — do not easily accept the lessons we should have learned. In fact, we choose to ignore them a lot of time.
At a time of crippling inflation, a controversial Supreme Court, and an unsettled electorate, we are reminded by the president’s words: “... the poor people and the black people and the uneducated people and the rural people and the sick people and the old people felt that they lost something. And the thing they had lost was hope because they didn’t have a strong voice anymore to speak for them, and to search out discrimination and unfairness and the needless human suffering, and to give people the pride of having a job. … One of the worst things you can do to somebody is to take away their right to let their own lives be meaningful.”
Technically, Jimmy Carter was just barely president of the United States when he said those words before the United Auto Workers. Carter saw himself as one of the repositories for leadership. “You become a repository of ideas and suggestions and complaints and criticisms, hopes, dreams, frustrations, ideals, aspirations. You form an intimate relationship with voters, an intimacy that needs to be carried (after an election) so that the people of our country don’t feel alienated or excluded from our government, so we no longer feel as though we are outsiders, particularly those who are poor, disadvantaged, rural, illiterate, without influence ... who rarely have an opportunity to express themselves in strong terms as a nation’s polices are shaped. ...”
Carter is talking about making decisions in the best interest of us all — not a group of Americans, or a political party. If more leaders looked to solving problems, learning lessons, and standing up for what is right, we’d have a lot more to be proud of going into this upcoming anniversary.