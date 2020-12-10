The honor system never really works. And overlaying the honor system onto how we conduct ourselves during a pandemic is a paper tiger.
The Aug. 1 mask mandate was designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Furthermore, there has been strong urging and guidelines have been put into place with the caveat each time that “we hope Vermonters will do the right thing.”
That sounds right to individuals who argue the government should do all it can to avoid telling us what we can and cannot do. But to many Vermonters, that caveat only points to the fact it is impossible — even in a state as small as Vermont — to enforce the rules being suggested by the Scott administration, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
So why, nine months into the pandemic, are we bringing up this old saw again?
Let's back up. Our fundamental role is to gather information to present to the community at large that is deemed newsworthy. In Vermont, that can span from a baked-bean supper to corruption at the highest levels or murder. For every article that appears in print, our reporting staff probably chases two or three leads a day that prove to be baseless or unsubstantiated. We get tips by email, phone call, the U.S. Postal Service, as well as on the street or at the grocery store. We hear the same things you hear. The difference is that we should not disseminate it until we have vetted it and substantiated the facts. That is what differentiates a news organization from social media: We post what we know to be true, separating as much chaff from the wheat as possible. Certainly, when we don't get it right, we hear about it, and those errors and lazy reporting erode our credibility in the community.
Since the pandemic started, and the various executive orders, rules and mandates have gone into effect, our journalists have heard from many tipsters in the community who have wanted us to single out businesses that were not requiring patrons to wear masks. Our job is not to create the platform for boycotts, and — as we have pointed out time and again — citizens are well within their rights to either speak up and say they oppose a decision, or not frequent that business. That is an individual right — not something within the purview of the newspaper.
Conversely, though, by simply reporting on the regular governor's news conferences, certain individuals have suggested we are anti-business because we are spreading a gospel of shutting down the economy and scaring people away from shopping, especially during this holiday season. (We would point to the editorial last week insisting that Vermonters shop local.)
Not true. We simply want to provide the information that will keep Vermonters safe, and keep the virus from spreading.
Which brings us back to our original concern: the honor system.
At nearly every news conference the governor has had since the pandemic has started, he (and members of his administration) have been grilled as to how the various executive orders will be enforced. Consistently, the governor has yielded to the moral compass of each individual Vermonter, suggesting it will work best if every Vermonter will do “the right thing.”
Yes, many Vermonters have been abiding by the guidelines, doing their part. But there has been a vocal minority that has railed against the guidelines, dismissed them as unnecessary, an overreaction; or, in some cases, gone so far as to say the virus is part of a hoax or conspiracy.
Across the state, there have been gatherings — some of them also centering on national politics — that have yielded Vermonters standing up, maskless, as self-described “patriots.”
To us, the issue is one of health, not politics. What concerns us most are the tips that come in from concerned citizens who say there are individuals — whether it is in churches, social organizations or clubs — insisting masks not be worn. In almost every case, the tipsters have indicated that the police or the state had been notified. In almost every case, the tipsters said the police or the state indicated that the church, social organization or club or business denied the allegation and insisted all guidelines were being observed. Those lies seemed to suffice.
And we understand why. One prosecution (that we know of) and a few cease-and-desist orders early on are the only “enforcement” that has been taken, other than a trooper stopping by to be sure everyone was in compliance.
If you rob a store, and the police show up, ask you whether you did it and your vehement denial is enough to get them to leave, why wouldn't you lie (and laugh at the process).
Guidelines are being broken. The state is in no position to enforce them. And now, as we go into the cold months of winter, those lies and that lack of enforcement is going to manifest itself in embarrassing and tragic ways.
The honor system is not enough.
