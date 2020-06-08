Vermont rallied. That is what is does. We do not stand idly by, especially when it comes to social injustice. But do we do enough? (Cringe) No.
We are in a tough spot in this moment in history. We feel passionately about what is transpiring nationwide, and yet we live in the second whitest state in America. That’s a heavy toll. We have a lot to answer for it. Our words and actions only mean so much. It’s about how we change our attitudes, our behaviors, how we are more inclusive — not just verbiage or Facebook memes to make us feel better.
We must do better. We have to do better.
In the last week, generations of Vermonters have come out and stood for Black Lives Matter. They are not standing for all lives. In this moment in history, we stand for black lives. Social justice does not dictate that we dilute a message to allow our privileged selves to feel better about all people. This is a struggle about race, plain and simple. And that falls well under the umbrella of social justice.
Because if you had not paid attention, the principles of social justice are equity, access, participation and rights.
Look to the United Nations for a bit of guidance on the macro level: “Social justice is the view that everyone deserves equal economic, political and social rights and opportunities. Social workers aim to open the doors of access and opportunity for everyone, particularly those in greatest need.”
Scholars will tell you that social justice is important because it promotes and works toward a society that celebrates diversity and equality. Having more equality and diversity in a society is good for society because it promotes opportunity, growth and social well being.
But that is too broad for what is happening today.
We are outraged and rising up because of a racial divide. And we cannot — once again — just provide lip service. Certainly, at the protests around Vermont, it is the younger people who are providing faith that the message is being delivered and spread with meaning, compassion and great care.
The issue before us is specific.
Black Lives Matter Global Network began as a chapter-based, member-led organization whose mission was to build local power and to intervene when violence was inflicted on black communities by the state and vigilantes.
“In the years since, we’ve committed to struggling together and to imagining and creating a world free of anti-Blackness, where every Black person has the social, economic and political power to thrive,” according to the BLM website.
“Black Lives Matter began as a call to action in response to state-sanctioned violence and anti-Black racism. Our intention from the very beginning was to connect Black people from all over the world who have a shared desire for justice to act together in their communities. The impetus for that commitment was, and still is, the rampant and deliberate violence inflicted on us by the state,” according to the BLM website.
What does that commitment look like?
We acknowledge, respect and celebrate differences and commonalities.
We work vigorously for freedom and justice for … people and, by extension, all people.
We intentionally build and nurture a beloved community that is bonded together through a beautiful struggle that is restorative, not depleting.
To love and desire freedom and justice for ourselves is a prerequisite for wanting the same for others.
We see ourselves as part of the global ... family, and we are aware of the different ways we are impacted or privileged as black people who exist in different parts of the world.
We are guided by the fact that all ... lives matter, regardless of actual or perceived sexual identity, gender identity, gender expression, economic status, ability, disability, religious beliefs or disbeliefs, immigration status, or location.
We practice empathy. We engage comrades with the intent to learn about and connect with their contexts.
We make our spaces family-friendly and enable parents to fully participate with their children.
We embody and practice justice, liberation and peace in our engagements with one another.
Now go back and read the commitment again. Everywhere we placed … add back “black,” which is part of the overall BLM mission.
This is a fight. It is a humiliation. It is a correction. It is an injustice.
And it is up to us — be it protesting, donating, reading, believing — to make the change we want. It is that simple, and yet 400 years of oppression say we, as a society, are useless when calling for equality.
Make this moment in history really, really matter, for all black lives.
