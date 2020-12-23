Chances are, if you are reading this, you are one of the thousands of subscribers to either the Rutland Herald or The Times Argus.
While that may be overstating the obvious, consider the year.
A year ago at this time, while the national political scene was heating up and the primary and caucus season was about to begin, news organizations were being excoriated for either giving too much coverage to one side or not enough to the other. It was a lose-lose.
Also in play was the ongoing struggle of audience constantly questioning the integrity of what they were reading, with many simply dismissing facts that did not match with their ideology as “fake news.” And more than a few readers — including several here — made it clear that the media is an “enemy of the state.” On more than a few occasions, both of these publications were called out as being a part of the problem that was leading to vitriol and divisiveness and even hate speech and acts of micro-aggression.
And then —
Overnight, lockdown slowed the flow of money into the economy. It forced the management team of these newspapers to make decisions that ran contrary to the goals and initiatives put in place in January 2020. Instead of rolling out a bold advertising and marketing initiative, as well as an effort to expand our coverage toward more local news, we had to rethink every work flow, reconsider every process, examine every position and operate with far fewer advertising dollars.
We only need remind you: We laid off employees; we cut back on our publication days from five to three; and, like everyone else, we closed our offices to the public to keep our employees safe.
But something remarkable happened as a result of COVID: In instability, individuals sought stability. Somehow, the consistency of a newspaper being delivered became very important. Between the information and the distractions we could provide to break up the fatigue of those long days, we provided some structure. As a result, we saw more people either subscribing or coming back to us as a trusted news source. In fact, for several months in a row, our circulation numbers (and web hits) were going up at levels we had not seen in years.
So we pivoted to the demand.
We gave a tremendous boost to local coverage of COVID-related issues and provided regular lists of resources.
We added puzzles and opportunities for reader engagement.
We began an advertising match program for businesses affected by the pandemic in order to give them more opportunities to get their message out to the community. In all, we gave out more than $20,000 in advertising space. (We're doing a similar program for the winter months, as well.)
We brought back feature pages — Health, People and Places, Travel, The Scene, Food, and more.
We rolled out features, including Five Questions With … that brought us into the lives of Vermonters affected by the pandemic.
We brought back our sports staff members, who have focused attention on how the pandemic affects athletics and recreation, but also providing readers with new features and columns that give broader context to what's happening in the world of sports.
The news reporting staff started writing features and profiles about people making a difference in the community.
And we even identified one market — Waterbury — where we could step in and work with a community that had just lost its newspaper in order to have one again. The Waterbury Reader, a free weekly, has been so well-received and successful, our management team is eyeballing other areas in our footprint that might benefit from a hyperlocal weekly newspaper, brimming with community news and local advertising.
You could almost say that the pandemic forced us to shift our focus. And while we have had to make ourselves leaner in order to stay competitive, the remote working and new work flows have only made what we do even more streamlined.
We are not where we want to be nine months into a pandemic. We are back to five days a week, and we are pleased with the staffing level and growth of our advertising base.
And now we are finalizing our goals and priorities for 2021. There is an eagerness to leave 2020 behind us. But there have been important lessons to be learned and big decisions that had to be made — not just here for our little newspapers, but across the nation.
One thing is clear: We could not have done it without you, dear reader. You made all of the difference. And for that, all of us at the Rutland Herald and The Times Argus thank you for believing in what we do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.