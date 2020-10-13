Vermont should take great pride in the awarding last week of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature to Louise Glück, a former Plainfield resident.
Glück lived for many years in the quiet little village community outside Montpelier as an original member of the legendary creative writing faculty at Goddard College. In 1980 she was a founding board member of the New England Culinary Institute in Montpelier with her then-husband, John Dranow, a co-founder of the school. Glück served as Vermont’s poet laureate from 1994 to 1998, and as U.S. poet laureate from 2003 to 2004. Today, she lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
But last week, Glück became the first American woman to win the Nobel prize for literature in 27 years. She was cited by the committee for “her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.”
Glück is the 16th woman to win the Nobel, and the first American woman since Toni Morrison took the prize in 1993. One of America’s leading poets, the 77-year-old writer has won the Pulitzer prize and the National Book Award, tackling themes including childhood and family life, often reworking Greek and Roman myths, according to published reports.
The committee hailed Glück’s “candid and uncompromising” voice, which is “full of humour and biting wit.” Her 12 collections of poetry, including her most recent "Faithful and Virtuous Night," the Pulitzer-winning "The Wild Iris," and the “masterly” "Averno," are “characterised by a striving for clarity,” the committee noted, comparing her to Emily Dickinson with her “severity and unwillingness to accept simple tenets of faith.”
Many individuals today would ask: Who cares?
The answer is easy: Glück has spent a lifetime answering life’s hard questions
Fellow poet Claudia Rankine was quoted as saying, “Something good had to happen! … She is a tremendous poet, a great mentor, and a wonderful friend. I couldn’t be happier. We are in a bleak moment in this country, and as we poets continue to imagine our way forward, Louise has spent a lifetime showing us how to make language both mean something and hold everything.”
Born in New York City in 1943, Glück grew up on Long Island and attended Columbia University. She has taught poetry in many universities (and Goddard), and is currently an adjunct professor of English at Yale.
In an interview with Poets and Writers magazine, she spoke about the balance between her life and work, arguing “you have to live your life if you’re going to do original work” because “your work will come out of an authentic life, and if you suppress all of your most passionate impulses in the service of an art that has not yet declared itself, you’re making a terrible mistake.”
“When I was young, I led the life I thought writers were supposed to lead, in which you repudiate the world, ostentatiously consecrating all of your energies to the task of making art,” Glück was quoted as saying. “I just sat in Provincetown at a desk and it was ghastly - the more I sat there not writing the more I thought that I just hadn’t given up the world enough. After two years of that, I came to the conclusion that I wasn’t going to be a writer. So I took a teaching job in Vermont, though I had spent my life till that point thinking that real poets don’t teach. But I took this job, and the minute I started teaching - the minute I had obligations in the world - I started to write again.”
Not one for the limelight, she has spent most of her career well outside the spotlight.
Her own publisher was surprised by the news.
Michael Schmidt said staff were “astonished at the justice of the win.”
Schmidt was quoted as saying: “What the Academy seems to have done is they’ve gone for a poet who is, in a sense, aesthetically, imaginatively, at odds with the age. … She’s not a cheerleader. She’s in no way a voice for any cause - she is a human being engaged in the language and in the world. And I think there’s this wonderful sense that she is not polemical, and maybe this is what’s being celebrated. She’s not a person trying to persuade us of anything, but helping us to explore the world we’re living in. She’s a clarifying poet. There doesn’t seem to be much political engagement in her poems. They’re really about the individual human being alive in the world and in the language.”
It is a great honor.
And Vermonters should be proud that our home was such an influence on someone who became an influencer.
At a time of chaos, when words are often used to harm or obfuscate, it is comforting to know that words can matter in such a way that they are art, and home, and life - all at once.
