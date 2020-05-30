You are living a moment in history.
And, literally and figuratively, the world is watching you. No pressure.
It is easy to feel as though your moment has been lost in the chaos of a pandemic that, as of this writing, has claimed more than 100,000 Americans. That is far from the truth.
It would be more accurate to say that if there were ever a class of achievers who were going to be remembered for their recognition and accomplishment, it will be this class. You will be praised for your strength in the face of adversity; for completing school in spite of fear; and for the resilience you have shown in keeping focus.
Most graduating classes get the pomp and circumstance, the cliché keynote addresses about your uniqueness, your opportunities and the challenges before you.
This year, we are all graduating with you, because the messages being delivered to you apply to all of us. We are sharing in your confusion. We are feeling your pain. We have the same insecurity and anxiety. And we all look to the future with a cautiously optimistic eye.
And yet, there is so much that makes this moment in history so unique. One should be careful using the word “special,” but it may be the word that fits best. These lessons may suit you well tomorrow.
In your lifetime, for example, the stock market has never done better. As a result, you and your generation are more aware than most of income inequality, livable wages, minimum wage, unemployment and now, recovery. As your personal finance skills start to be tested in this “new normal,” you likely will make different decisions about your financial path; you likely will be more frugal (that is what happened to the generations coming out of the Depression); and you certainly will be choosing a career that suits you and the lifestyle you want. You may even be working remotely, relying more on technology and overcommunicating than ever before. Chances are, workplaces will be leaner, and potentially more profitable and equitable. You will have to pay close attention to how capitalism dusts itself off in the ensuing recovery, but the opportunists will have plenty of options for success.
As a class, you have endured considerable discussions about social justice, and what that means. You have been exposed to the issues affecting vulnerable and minority populations, sometimes in stark contrast. You have seen and participated in more calls for equality, and even stepped in on pleas for reparations, resolution and action. You are, in many ways, because of the constant barrage of media and messaging, more aware of how we all fit into society than most in previous generations. It has been constant for you; it has shaped how you think about issues.
And while some adults will scoff and say you’re stuck on your screen, you are processing information in a different way. You are not reading one article; you are scouring multiple sources in your search for answers. That could be tweets, or podcasts, links to reports or websites, or further down rabbit holes than most of us could understand. You have not been wasting time on your phone; you have been learning to use your phone to adapt to the maelstrom of information — fact and fiction — permeating every waking moment of our lives.
What truly differentiates you, however, is that you communicate differently. There is no pontificating on that point. It’s just a fact that will remain a mystery to the rest of us who cannot “speak the language” or keep up. We trust you.
You have grown up with lockdowns in school. This has made you keenly aware of personal safety, of that integration of fear in the context of everyday life. It has tested your opinions on traditions versus constitutional right as far as who should carry a gun, and where. It has instilled a survival instinct you probably did not even know you had, and provided a skill that hasn’t been necessary since “bomb drills” of the 1950s.
You are more aware of the climate — and the debates, political and scientific. You have used that information to make personal decisions about what you consume, how you consume and what you throw away. And you are vocal about clean air, clean water, reducing your carbon footprint, and reversing the effects of climate change. You made allies of your fellow students, and you moved the needle on the discussion. Nicely done.
You’ve not lost this time. You have gained the pause that allows you to take all that you have gleaned and learned to work to your advantage. And for the first time, in many generations, the whole world is rooting for your success, and eager to see how you will lead us back.
You’ve got this.
