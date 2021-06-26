Across our state right now, we are feeling exhilaration with such amazing summertime weather, and the lifted restrictions as a result of our commitment to make sure we are vaccinated. COVID kept us cooped up for a long time.
We are seeing restaurants filling up again. We are seeing stores opening up again. We are seeing more outside services being provided again. It is feeling more normal.
But if the letters to the editor and the commentaries that occupy these pages are any indication, we might be best served cooping ourselves up and doing some reading. And we are not talking about on Facebook and Twitter.
That adage that “knowledge is power” is so true. Armed with information and perspectives, we have better understanding and context to make educated decisions. What we have seen in recent months has been a tendency for individuals to simply put forth ideas — many of them unfounded or untrue — in an effort to make an argument. But like any strong foundation, you can’t build on it if the materials being cited and promoted are pocked with lies, innuendo and misrepresentations.
As a nation, we are faced with some pretty heady issues right now — many of them rooted in race, gender, the environment and social justice. Through a political lens it is easy to take the party stance. But opinions are not formed so rigidly — at least not in the United States. We have freedoms protecting us from such authoritarian approaches. We are allowed to speak our minds, express our opinions, come together to debate, and change the course of leadership with our right to vote.
And yet, ignorance is running rampant.
We saw it during concerns over wearing a mask as a means of protecting the public health. We saw it again after a vaccine was developed and distributed. Honestly, there is no issue currently in the news right now that does not seem to be split and pushed dramatically to the Left and the Right.
Historians will, inevitably, look back on this time in history and wonder why we — as a nation — decided that we did not need education; we did not allow for moderation; we drew lines in the sand we barely understood.
While these pages are often filled with cogent observations, they also contain a lot of chest-thumping and foot-stomping. The tantrums are tiresome. The lack of dialogue can be maddening. The absence, in some cases, of logic is apparent.
These pages are here for Vermonters to have a say. And we are proud that each day our opinion pages are filled to brimming with local voices. But as a body of work — a chronicling of the intellect of this time — you can measure the slow progress in rants, misinformation, grandstanding, and the wild proclivity of saying an untruth so many times that it “must be true.”
Circling back to that exhilaration of summer, we fall back on a rite of the season: Go to the library.
You can find anything on the Internet, including ideas that only confirm your point of view. But a library card gives you the key — the power — to explore an idea through a range of products.
Don’t fully understand the debate over voting rights and why those rights are so relevant? Take out a few books on the topic.
Think Critical Race Theory is the only way to go? There are plenty of periodicals and books being written on the topic.
Feel like non-binary pronouns is not something that should be integrated into our vernacular? Libraries all have LGBTQI sections now that will explain both the struggle and the relevance.
And feel like climate change is just bunk? There are shelves of books that run the gamut on the topic.
Libraries are the center of our communities. They provide culture and education, and they are the oldest warehouses of information on the planet. And while the library definitely will not tap into your algorithm, that is a good thing.
Knowledge is not about believing you are right and foisting your ideas onto others. Knowledge is about gathering ideas, processing them through your life experiences, and allowing yourself to make the decisions on issues at a personal level. If, after reading a few books — not posts or tweets — on a topic, you feel you are justified in your thinking, so be it.
But we would submit that any range of ideas is going to move the needle inside you one way or another. With that movement, you need to ask yourself why. And therein lies where knowledge is the most powerful.
The library is open. It is perfect reading weather. We instruct our children to use the library to research and find answers. We should live by that example and find a good beach read while we are there.
