This week marks the anniversary of the lockdown caused by COVID-19 that has come to reshape our lives. Now, with a “new normal” well established, we look forward to getting back to a semblance of our year-ago lives.
We are watching the data around vaccinations here in Vermont and across the nation. And we follow what is happening in other states, as restrictions are lifted. We remain cautiously — very cautiously — optimistic that spring and summer might not be clouded by COVID.
This week also marked a milestone for President Joe Biden with his first major legislative victory, and a chance for the U.S. economy to begin its grind toward recovery — a welcome reprieve from lockdowns along Main Street that kept the stream of revenue from flowing.
It has been a hard year, to say the least. But now, hopefully, the $1.9 trillion jolt will actually provide some relief.
The House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a version of President Joe Biden’s coronavirus package that barely squeezed through the Senate. Both votes were almost entirely along party lines.
The legislation includes $1,400 relief checks for most Americans, an extension of the $300 supplement for the unemployed, a more generous child tax credit and much more.
We turned to our archive to provide some context on this historic legislation.
Bryan Keogh, of The Conversation, published a piece this week that provides some interesting context about the stimulus bill, and explains why we should be optimistic.
According to Keogh, among the signature — and most popular — features of the package are the $1,400 payments most Americans will soon receive.
There was some wrangling in the Senate about what the level of income at which to phase out the payments, and ultimately the threshold was lowered from what it was for earlier rounds of relief checks so they’re more targeted at lower incomes — $80,000 for singles and $160,000 for couples. But even so, the checks make little economic sense, argue Monmouth economists Robert H. Scott III and Kenneth Mitchell.
“Research conducted on the first round of checks found that the vast majority of Americans saved most of the money or used it to pay down debt,” they write. “We believe President Biden’s COVID-19 relief bill gets a lot right. … Sending one-off $1,400 checks to people experiencing no economic hardship during the pandemic is not among them.”
Keogh notes that one of the other big debates about the legislation has been whether it will overheat the economy by providing too much stimulus. The White House, on the other hand, explicitly refers to it as a “rescue.”
That’s what it is. You cannot call anything with that many zeroes behind it anything else. And you don’t pump that kind of money into the economy unless you are expecting a significant yield on your return.
It reflects what is actually ailing the U.S. economy and what course of medicine the nation needs, writes William Hauk, an economist at the University of South Carolina.
“To the extent that a program gets people spending more, it is a stimulus,” he wrote. “To the extent that the same program leads to job creation for the unemployed, it is a relief package.”
Hauk examines what kind of crisis we’re in now and whether the $1.9 trillion is the right remedy.
Keogh concludes it is needed. Badly.
There’s little doubt millions of Americans still need assistance, according to Harvard public opinion scholars Mary G. Findling, John M. Benson and Robert J. Blendon.
They conducted a survey in 2020 after Congress passed the first major coronavirus package and spent a record $2.2 trillion trying to support an economy in free fall at the time. They found that the vast majority of people affected by the pandemic were still suffering despite the $1,200 checks that were sent out and the supplemental unemployment insurance, Keogh writes.
“Our findings suggest there is a definite need for further government aid on a large scale for tens of millions of families,” they write. “The pandemic has been an economic disaster for some — particularly low-income and Black and Latino households — more than others. They still need a lifeboat to get them through the storm.”
Here in Vermont, we’ve seen the pandemic’s effects on the small scale, too. We all have our fingers crossed that, along with crocuses and daffodils, the stimulus will bring more green and brighter, sunnier days ahead. To do so, it will be imperative to shop locally and support our neighbors.
It’s the optimism that we need today.
