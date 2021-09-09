Earlier this week, Barre’s police chief issued a brief news release indicating that over the last few weeks there have been six overdoses in the region, three of them fatal.
“At this time, police have identified blue pressed pills at some of the scenes, and these along with other unknown drugs are currently being distributed in the Central Vermont area,” Chief Tim Bombardier wrote. “This is a general cautionary press release that there appears to be a strong batch of illegal drugs in the area.”
According to Vermont Public Radio, opioid-related deaths have been rising since the start of the pandemic. According to the Health Department, as of this May, there have been 80 overdose deaths.
In 2020, fatalities were up 38% compared to 2019.
The Bennington Banner reported earlier this year that fentanyl remains the biggest killer in Vermont’s opioid overdoses, figuring in 88% of the overdose deaths in 2020.
The state reported that 157 Vermonters died of an accidental opioid overdose last year — the most since at least 2010. The latest annual figure overtakes the record-setting 130 fatal overdoses seen in 2018 and follows a decline in 2019, the Banner reported.
According to the Banner, fentanyl and its analogues — both prescribed and illegally obtained — were found in 139 of last year’s 157 overdose deaths, as detailed in a health department data brief released this week. These fentanyl-related overdoses make up the biggest number that the state has recorded since 2010, when the painkiller showed up in one case and non-fentanyl prescription opioids dominated, it reported.
A decade later, in 2020, non-fentanyl prescription opioids were found in a little more than a quarter of the fatal overdoses, the Banner reported.
The state tied the recent rise in opioid deaths to the disruptions brought by the coronavirus pandemic, such as massive job losses and intense social isolation.
This is not a problem exclusive to Vermont.
Last year, with schools, youth sports and other programs closed nationwide in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the rate of drug-related 911 calls for young people aged 20 and younger increased by 43%, an analysis of emergency response data by Reuters found.
For the previous three years, rates had remained stable at about 25 emergency drug responses per 100,000 calls. During the pandemic, those numbers spiked to more than 37 per 100,000, according to data from the National Emergency Medical Services Information System.
According to Reuters, last year, NEMSIS collected data on 27.3 million 911 emergencies from 47 states; 10,166 of those were drug-related calls involving young people. The last four years’ worth of call data NEMSIS shared with Reuters include granular information about each call, such as the age of the patient and the type of medical issue, without identifying anyone.
The NEMSIS data, collected voluntarily from 911 response agencies nationwide, represents about 87% of all U.S. emergency responses. Because the number of agencies that report data vary annually, it is not possible to compare the total number of young people requiring drug-related emergency care from year to year.
More than 80% of the drug emergencies involved use of opioids such as pain medications, fentanyl and heroin, but included all classes of drugs, Reuters reported.
The rate of emergency calls involving young people who required naloxone — a drug that reverses an opioid overdose — increased by 34% from 2019 to 2020, to the highest rate of use since at least 2017, the earliest data available, according to NEMSIS data. Naloxone successfully revived a patient about half the time, the data showed.
Last year, about 93,000 people nationwide died after overdosing, a nearly 30% increase from the year before, according to data released in July by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). National data separating out the number of children and young adults who died won’t be available until late this year or early 2022.
Bombardier’s warning underscores a problem in central Vermont at the moment. But clearly the opioid problem — exacerbated by the pandemic — continues to plague our state and nation.
We must be vigilant in getting help for our loved ones who suffer from addiction. And we must be even more vigilant to keep drugs out of the hands of young people.
Additional information, as well as assistance with preventing drug overdoses, can be found at www.healthvermont.gov/alcohol-drugs online. In addition, the state Department of Health has a resource phone line at 802-565-LINK.
