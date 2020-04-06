One of the nice things about self-isolation is that people are taking the time to express themselves by writing letters or postcards. Getting a hand-written letter from a loved one feels special — a process that requires far more thought and work than writing an email and pressing “Send.” (It’s also a good test of the state of our penmanship.)
Getting those special notes to our mailbox is something we often take for granted. And yet, the United States Postal Service employees are at just as much risk as any of us. Some argue, maybe more.
From a statement issued last week: “The United States Postal Service is proud of the work our more than 600,000 employees play in processing, transporting and delivering mail and packages for the American public. We provide a vital public service that is a part of this nation’s critical infrastructure.”
That may be an understatement these days.
“The Postal Service delivers much needed medications and Social Security checks, and we are the leading delivery service for online purchases. The Postal Service is an essential service for purposes of compliance with state or municipality shelter-in-place orders or other social distancing restrictions.”
In other words, while most people have been instructed to stay home, and most nonessential retail stores have closed, post offices have remained open and mail carriers are delivering packages to residences. Lots of them.
In fact, online sales of consumer packaged goods rose 91% in the United States during the week ending March 14, according to Nielsen, and that data doesn’t even capture what’s happened as more cities have issued stay-at-home orders in the weeks since.
The USPS, just like all businesses has put protocols in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 to its employees, as well as “customer safety in conjunction with operational and business continuity during this unprecedented epidemic. We continue to follow the strategies and measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health departments.”
According to the statement, the USPS is “(e)nsuring millions of masks, gloves and cleaning and sanitizing products are available and distributed to more than 30,000 locations every day through our Postal Service supply chain. We also have opened up local purchasing authorities and sourcing options so that our employees can access additional supplies within the communities they serve. We have expanded our national sourcing of supplies and services to ensure that increasing demands are met.”
And that is all being done at a time when the postal service needs money, and is actually at risk of failing without congressional intervention.
Before coronavirus, the USPS warned Congress it would run out of cash by 2024.
A precipitous drop in mail volume during the pandemic (businesses are closed and are not sending invoices) has speeded up that timeline, and the agency could run out of money as early as this June.
In response to this financial emergency, the $2 trillion emergency funding bill would allow USPS to borrow another $10 billion from the Treasury Department.
Now House and Senate Democrats have pushed for the Treasury Department to disburse those loan payments to USPS as soon as possible.
And USPS officials have told congressional committees that the agency may lose up to $12.6 billion in mail revenue this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. As of December, the agency had $8.4 billion in cash on hand.
In a letter to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, congressional lawmakers said USPS has also seen increased spending to sanitize facilities, purchase protective equipment and train staff on new procedures because of COVID-19.
“We cannot afford to lose this vital infrastructure at a time when it is most needed to continue delivering prescription drugs, critical packages to households and businesses, coronavirus-related information, vote-by-mail materials, testing kits, medical equipment and eventually vaccines across this nation,” the lawmakers wrote.
But in return, Mnuchin has asked for greater oversight of USPS.
“Essentially, the Treasury Department insisted that management responsibilities be transferred from the Postal Service itself, which is a quasi-independent agency, to the Treasury Department. That was an unacceptable condition, and it’s a step we fear toward trying to privatize the Postal Service,” one lawmaker warned. In 2018, the White House had proposed restricting and privatizing the Postal Service, but the administration has since walked back that plan.
So when you go out to get your stimulus check, or that letter from a loved one, maybe also put a “thank-you” note in the mailbox for the person who is dealing with a lot more than snow, sleet or rain. They truly are carrying a burden for all of us.
