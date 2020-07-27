Hate made another guest appearance this weekend.
At a rally at the State House aimed at supporting police, a counter group of protesters in support of Black Lives Matter showed up. Armed with phones recording many of the conversations and confrontations, things went sideways quickly. There were several heated exchanges, with accusations that BLM protesters being “terrorists,” while charges of “racist” and “thugs” were thrown at those supporting police. One woman went on a racist rant that was captured by a BLM protester (and witnessed by Montpelier City Manager Bill Fraser). The video has since gone viral.
These tense moments are being repeated in communities across the United States. In places like Portland, Oregon, BLM protests have turned violent and have been going on for weeks. Other cities, including Chicago, have seen tensions grow, and federal troops have been dispatched and are interacting with protesters.
The nation is seething with anxiety and deeply divided about the role of police, the value of Black lives and the limits of federal authority in an election season like none other. Is this the beginning of the United States transforming into a military state, where federal agents flood the streets and overrule local authorities? Or is it a battle to keep the violence in Portland from becoming the new America, a frightening vision painted by President Donald Trump of what the future will hold without his leadership?
And other communities, too, are seeing a growing number of incidents of both activism – and outrage. The fuel for the fire is racism.
It should not be surprising that emotions are high. All sides in these arguments feel their way of life is being threatened, and that it is the fault of the other. There seems to be little room for a middle ground, amid the yelling, there are no points of view – just you’re wrong; we’re right.
And the seriousness of the issue is real. The danger, of course, is escalation.
Something has snapped. For many people who are out protesting, it is about pointing to the alarming examples of systemic racism, whether it is in profiling, police brutality cases, prisons and discrimination. It is about not just educating ourselves about racism really is, but in understanding our role in it. It is about not giving lip service to the issue to lessen our guilt or make ourselves feel better, but pushing for real change in our attitudes, behaviors, as well as pushing reform and policy changes that address the ongoing problems.
But there are others who are speaking out just to use a voice. They see it as an excuse to bully and antagonize, to pick fights and divide. It is not about “you’re wrong” it’s about underscoring “I’m right” through tactics that create fear, discomfort and prey upon compassion and righteousness as signs of weakness. It’s happening on both sides of the debate.
Racism is the perfect accelerant to take it to the next level.
Then dog pile national politics into the mess. The presidential election and the way the debate is playing out at the national level provides further cover for people who want to act out. And social media is a Thunderdome. Issues, dialogue, solutions go there to die as blood sport, where the comments become more purposeful than the original post.
(We all know a person who made a comment online and then spends the next 24 hours saying, “I just don’t understand why they are missing the point.”)
The issue has been manifesting itself around Vermont in the form of vandalism and criminal mischief. And people of color are reporting even more incidents of harassment, hate speech and confrontations.
Saturday’s protest in Montpelier was only the latest example of why we must keep having these discussions, why we must keep pushing (and lifting) ourselves through this difficult time so that we might have a better understanding – one that is defined only in extremes.
What is most disturbing about the video that has been circulating is a moment when the woman yells at one of the Black Lives Matter folks, “Black lives don’t (expletive) matter at all to me.” She exclaims, “White lives matter.”
It is disturbing that someone would feel that that was OK (and then break into a rendition of “God Bless America.”) Freedom of Speech does not protect Freedom of Consequences. Yes, you have a right to your opinion, but when what you say is designed to cause harm, division and might even be harmful, that’s crying “fire” in the theater of public opinion.
