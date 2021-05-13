At a time when Rutland is struggling with its image as a community resisting clearly racist and inappropriate iconography, it is refreshing it could take a step toward honoring a person of color whose contributions defined education today.
Organizers of the Rutland Sculpture Trail say they hope the work honoring Martin Henry Freeman, a Rutland native and the first Black person to lead an American college, will inspire others to action for all.
The stunning marble bust was unveiled Thursday at Center Street Marketplace Park. It is the eighth statue honoring local history.
Freeman’s great-great-great-grandson, Robert Henry Dennis III, said, “Martin Henry Freeman was an educator, a curator of minds, a light in the darkness to so many. … He represented this up to his last minutes upon his deathbed, with his final words being ‘I can teach no longer.’”
The beautiful bust atop a stack of books was designed by BIPOC artist Mark Burnett, of Leominster, Massachusetts, and carved by Don Ramey, of neighboring West Rutland.
Freeman was among the first Black people to go to college in Vermont, the nation’s first African American college president, and a leader in the anti-slavery movement, the education of Black people, “and the drive for equality that continues today,” said Steve Costello, an organizer of the Rutland Sculpture Trail.
“I haven’t been so proud of Rutland in a long time!” Costello wrote later online.
We agree. As noted in a news release, the dedication was in turns celebratory and somber, with speakers highlighting Freeman’s efforts to achieve civil rights — and 132 years after his death, that work is still unfinished.
“Freeman’s record of achievement and advocacy makes him one of Vermont’s most important Black leaders of his time, or any time in history,” Costello noted. “Today, we celebrate his leadership, and in so doing, honor everyone who continues to work toward a more fair and inclusive society.”
Attending yesterday’s dedication was Al Wakefield, a lifetime member of the NAACP. Wakefield’s family joins Jennifer and Fred Bagley, and Donald Billings and Sara Pratt in funding this important sculpture, this legacy.
“If Martin Freeman were physically here with us today, he would surely express his gratitude for the personal recognition, but he might also observe that achieving justice and equity for all Americans remains a challenge,” Wakefield said in the news release.
Freeman is the kind of inspiration we all need to encourage and celebrate. Carver Ramey noted, “I was amazed when reading Freeman’s writings from 1860, how much the language and framing of the issues of his time resonate and echo down through history to the present. One of the quotes that jumped out was ‘When a nation will not cease to tyrannize and oppress, from motives of humanity and benevolence, it is finally compelled to do so, from motives of self-interest.’ Hopefully, we’ve reached the time when the privileged majority finally realizes that true justice and full equality will free us all.”
Freeman was born in Rutland 195 years ago in 1826 and lived on North Main Street. He graduated from Middlebury College in 1849 as salutatorian. The grandson of a slave who had earned freedom by fighting in the Revolutionary War, Freeman became president of the Allegheny Institute, later known as Avery College, in Pennsylvania. Despite his professional success, Freeman grew disillusioned by Civil War-era America, and was convinced that Black men and women would never be treated as equals in this country.
He became a leading advocate for formerly enslaved people to return to Africa for a greater chance at self-determination. Freeman eventually emigrated to Liberia, where he taught and became president at Liberia College until his death in 1889. Many of his descendants still live in Liberia, while some emigrated to the United States during the civil crises of the 1980s and 1990s.
Communities must celebrate accomplishments such as Freeman’s. They should also celebrate the work and determination of present-day citizens who recognize that history (and art) leave a legacy, and propel us to learn lessons, adapt and improve upon the foundations put in place by great leaders and inspiring individuals. Preserving legacy is careful, thoughtful work. Holding moments up for all time requires a mindfulness toward progress, legitimacy and, perhaps most important of all, pride.
Rutland should be very proud today. May this statue and this sculpture trail stand as a forever reminder of community pride and care for the past.
