In the last week, we have witnessed the volatile effects COVID-19 has had on the financial markets and the business community. For the world markets, it has been a wild ride, with the lowest lows since 1987, and bold attempts at rebounds that feel more like one step forward, three steps back.
Grocery stores are seeing record numbers of sales as consumers stock up on goods in case of a quarantine or the further spread of the coronavirus. But many businesses are seeing a precipitous drop in customers coming through their doors. Consumers are scared, and their discretionary spending is tucked away with anxiety and fear.
But local business owners are our neighbors and friends. They, too, are scared, and struggling to make ends meet with people opting to stay home or not spend.
While we need to be cautious, we also need to keep the flow of money pumping into our communities. Otherwise, the coronavirus recession may leave gaping holes on our Main Streets. Mom-and-pop shops do not have large margins when so many shoppers utilize Amazon and other online services. But it is that personal service, those conversations, the recommendations that make us feel part of the community in a way we can never entertain by clicking a mouse to Proceed to Checkout.
Being a reflection of the community, we see how real the struggle is. Regular advertisers who are not seeing their regular customers are not advertising, holding back any profits to weather these slow times.
None of us knows how long this crisis is going to affect us. But the effect is real. The struggle is real.
We urge you to visit your local shops and show your support for your Main Street by making purchases, checking in, and saying “thank you” for staying open amid a maelstrom of fear. If you don’t want to go out, check out the websites for your favorite local businesses, or call them to place an order to be picked up later or delivered.
We must buy local and assuage some of the economic pain of this pandemic. We need to invest in our community, our neighbors, ourselves.
It is the thing to do, and the dividends will pay off long after COVID-19 is well behind us.
If you are a small business, know there is plenty of support for you.
As a follow up to the Governor’s executive order last week, the Agency of Commerce and Community Development and the Department of Labor are assessing and responding to the community impacts of COVID-19 on Vermont businesses.
First and foremost, ACCD and the Department of Labor urge all businesses and their employees to follow the latest guidance from the Vermont Department of Health and U.S Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The most current information can be found here healthvermont.gov/COVID-19.
The Department of Labor will be issuing guidance for employers and employees, including information on the potential impact on unemployment insurance benefits, employee sick-time and other issues as a result of COVID-19. More information and further updates can be found at labor.vermont.gov
ACCD is asking any Vermont business impacted by the response to COVID-19 virus to share these impacts with the Agency through a dedicated email address: commerce.covid19@vermont.gov.
In addition, the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act recently passed by Congress expanded the Small Business Act’s definition of a disaster to include coronavirus. As a result, the SBA will be able to provide Economic Injury Disaster Loans under a Governor’s Certification Disaster Declaration. In order for SBA to consider an EIDL declaration, the governor must demonstrate that at least five small businesses in a disaster area have suffered substantial economic injury as a result of the disaster.
The agency is working to identify businesses that meet the Small Business Administration’s threshold for SBA disaster loan assistance. Businesses are asked to complete an assessment form (available on the ACCD website at https://accd.vermont.gov/content/sba-worksheet) and return it to commerce.covid19@vermont.gov as soon as possible to help the state to advocate for eligibility. The goal is to gain information in each of the 14 counties. The state is looking for data on impacts in the following areas: economic injury; supply chain; workforce (including that caused by lack of child care); business travel; visitor travel and tourism activities; and remote work capabilities.
The agency has established a hotline so that businesses may call to report impacts and be directed to resources: 802-461-5143. The hotline will be staffed Monday through Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
