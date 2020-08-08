One of our reporters has been covering an ongoing issue in a community that has proven to be increasingly divisive. Several community members have reached out to us to tell us how grateful they have been for the coverage. But a small minority of individuals have become a larger minority in a matter of days by claiming the newspaper was “making up” stories and leading a misinformation campaign to undermine certain community leaders and push an agenda.
That’s not how small-town newspapers work.
Just because individuals do not like the facts of a story does not mean that the story is incorrect. It is the journalist’s job to be effective at presenting the sides of a debate so that someone from the public who was not in attendance would have a good representation of what happened.
We also have a few communities who would rather not have a reporter in the room (or Zoom) at all. We often hear, “We’d prefer to be able to speak freely.” So would we, since public meetings are where business is conducted — openly — and on behalf of all citizens. Having a reporter paying attention (as watchdog, as they say) makes public officials accountable for their actions. Some towns would rather have a news desert than have to answer for the work they are doing as public servants.
We have an obligation to be the eyes and ears of the public. We are not there to find fault; we are there to take note. That is how newspapers work.
And yet, more and more people feel the media’s intentions are less than above board.
Consider what’s happening at the national level.
A sobering study out this week shows a dramatic shift in attitude toward the media. Knight Foundation and Gallup conducted a random sample of 20,046 American adults between Nov. 8, 2019 and Feb. 16, 2020, and claimed a margin of error of plus or minus 1%.
Nearly half of of those polled describe the news media as “very biased,” the survey found.
“That’s a bad thing for democracy,” John Sands, director of learning and impact at the Knight Foundation, told the Associated Press this week. “Our concern is that when half of Americans have some sort of doubt about the veracity of the news they consume, it’s going to be impossible for our democracy to function.”
(The study was conducted before the coronavirus lockdown and nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd.)
Eight percent of respondents — the preponderance of them politically conservative — think that news media that they distrust are trying to ruin the country.
The study found that 71% of Republicans have a “very” or “somewhat” unfavorable opinion of the news media, while 22% of Democrats feel the same way. Switch it around, and 54% of Democrats have a very favorable view of the media, and only 13% of Republicans feel the same way.
That divide has been documented before but only seems to be deepening, particularly among conservatives, Sands said.
“We’re starting to see more retrenchment among those who have already expressed deep concerns,” he was quoted as saying. “Moving the dial on these attitudes becomes more and more difficult for media organizations.”
The study doesn’t attempt to assign blame. President Donald Trump has constantly labeled journalism he doesn’t like “fake news.” Cable news networks Fox News Channel, MSNBC and CNN feature evening opinion shows that are an increasingly popular pastime for viewers.
Who is to blame for the nation’s political divide? Well, 48% of those questioned says the media bears a great deal of the responsibility.
The study found 73% of Americans feel that too much bias in news reports is a major problem, up from 65% two years ago.
Those surveyed also didn’t believe much in honest mistakes. When there were inaccuracies in articles, 54% of Americans said they believed reporters misrepresented facts, while 28% said reporters were making things up in their entirety.
The picture isn’t much prettier when you take a step back. Knight and Gallup said 41% of Americans have a great deal of confidence in the ability of the media to report the news fairly, down from 55% in a similar survey in 1999.
As disheartening as the poll results sound to us, they only reaffirm our commitment to the communities we cover. Through solid, community journalism we will continue to strive to be a trusted local news source.
