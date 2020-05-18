Monday saw many Vermont businesses back to work, albeit in a somewhat limited capacity. Everyone is cautiously optimistic that this turn of the spigot is the one that fills the pump enough to prime it. Each step in this process needs to be thought out, planned, executed and enforced — a word you typically do not associate with retailers.
But there are pressing questions: Do we mandate masks or not? Do we do curbside or just limit numbers in the store? Or both? In these uncharted waters, how do we enforce public safety guidelines without risking irritating or upsetting customers?
It is a lot to think about. And most retailers were thinking about it long before the governor eased his restriction last week. But now, when the pressure is on to re-open, those ideas are very much reality.
We are fortunate. Being at the center of the community, and being fed information from all angles, we are able to help keep tabs on who is doing what. Being the central source for information puts us in a unique position to share, expound and be the springboard for further discussions about best practices (and things to avoid).
The partnerships we have developed since the pandemic shut down communities and forced us inside have allowed us to provide glimpses of what’s still going on “out there.” By virtue of tracking vulnerable Vermonters, our coverage put us in almost daily contact with community action agencies, shelters, food shelves and advocates for the homeless and mentally ill. That constant dialogue, playing out on these pages in the form of news stories, photographs and commentaries, facilitated and expedited policy changes, answered calls for assistance, and gotten the word out to thousands of Vermonters who might not have otherwise known about the services and special events. Many, if not most of those individuals, were not subscribers, and yet our print and online platforms — which is made up of thousands of paying subscribers — helped to spread the word.
Likewise, Rutland Regional Medical Center and Central Vermont Medical Center, as well as Gifford Medical Center, worked with us to get out the word about guidelines and telehealth in the early days of the pandemic; now we are hearing about COVID cases heading home after successful treatment and medical professionals joining the chorus of state leaders in the praise for Vermonters’ efforts to “flatten the curve.” Again, the partnership has informed and united our community at the same time.
And of course, that dialogue has extended to the local chambers of commerce and downtown organizations and economic development organizations. While there has been a fair amount of anxiety and full attention paid to each of the governor’s news conferences, the business community has planned for the day restrictions were lifted.
Once again, we see our role as being at the center of this moment: not only can we inform (through advertising, articles, photographs and commentaries) but we can be another valuable tool for retailers eager to get the word out: We are open again. During this recovery process, we are committed to providing the necessary expertise and space — news pages, advertising space, access to thousands of print and online subscribers — to communicate to our community the incremental steps everyone it taking to get back to a semblance of normality.
Being at the center of this community building, we have worked hard at keeping partnerships strong and making new ones toward whatever comes next.
Keep that dialogue going, Vermont, and know local newspapers are here to get you back on your feet and running harder than ever.
