In a handful of communities across the state, there are blocs of candidates running for public offices. While that is not unusual, either based on political party or cause, some of these blocs have decided that the best way to be accountable to the voters is to get voted in first and then answer questions and debate issues later.
Some, but not all.
In Rutland, there are 10 candidates vying for four open seats on the Rutland Board of School Commissioners. No incumbents are running after a contentious year that has been overshadowed by the divisive debate over the Rutland High School mascot and nickname.
Four of the candidates identify with a local political group calling itself Rutland Forward, whose motto is “Making a Rutland for Everyone.” The candidates from Rutland Forward — and there also are three individuals from the group also running for seats on the Board of Aldermen — have posted information about themselves and joined a local community forum in public dialogue about the issues concerning them. The group’s web page and funding is open for the public to review.
There also are four candidates running as a bloc calling itself Rutland Parents, with a motto stating, “4 All Students.” The group, which has a Facebook page, has members on social media threads calling for more transparency on the board, and more of a voice for parents. The four candidates are running as a slate on local campaign signs. Rutland Parents came out of the local Raider Nation group, which is fighting to ensure that school’s nickname and mascot remain the same. The group’s funding is not clear.
(There are two other candidates who do not affiliate with either camp. They are free agents, so to speak.)
Fortunately, candidates from both groups are willing to be interviewed about why they are running. We commend that openness. The community deserves that.
All 10 candidates were also offered an opportunity by PEG-TV to tell the public about themselves. Individuals from both sides have aired private segments. During a recent Rights & Democracy VT candidate forum on PEG-TV earlier this month, however, the Rutland Parents group was not represented. Initially, that gave us pause.
Our readers certainly appreciate the openness of candidates, even those running in blocs. Echo chamber politics does not serve voters well. The voting public needs to know who is running for public office, where they stand on issues, and what their vision is for the future.
In some races around the state, groups are calling for more transparency and yet the candidates are hiding from the public and dodging opportunities to show not only what differentiates them from the other bloc, but what differentiates them from one another in the bloc. Depriving voters of that dialogue — to see candidates in action; to ask them questions; to demand answers — is what democracy is all about. There are certainly countries that operate as blocs to gain power, but those countries are not democratic.
Regardless of bloc mentality, there is recourse, especially when groups step over the line. Just this week, San Francisco residents recalled three members of the city’s School Board for what critics called “misplaced priorities” and putting progressive politics over the needs of children during the pandemic. Voters overwhelmingly approved the recall in a special election, according to tallies by the San Francisco Department of Elections.
“The voters of this city have delivered a clear message that the school board must focus on the essentials of delivering a well-run school system above all else,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “San Francisco is a city that believes in the value of big ideas, but those ideas must be built on the foundation of a government that does the essentials well.”
According to The Associated Press, the city became the focus of an embarrassing national spotlight. One of the first issues to grab national attention was the board’s January 2021 decision to rename 44 schools they said honored public figures linked to racism, sexism and other injustices. On the list were Abraham Lincoln, George Washington and trailblazing U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein. The effort drew swift criticism for historical mistakes. Critics said it made a mockery of the country’s racial reckoning. Angry parents asked why the board would waste time renaming schools when the priority needed to be reopening classrooms. After an uproar, the School Board scrapped the plan.
That bloc had gone too far, trampling the needs and wants of the community at large. It had lost sight of what was in the best interests of educators, staff and students.
In every Vermont community where slates of individuals are being put up as candidates, there must be an open dialogue to avoid one bloc simply seizing control and potentially doing damage or undoing policies already in place. That back-and-forth hurts communities.
It comes down to transparency and accountability, and we commend those candidates who are making the vetting process worthy and complete.
