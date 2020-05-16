For some Vermonters, this pandemic has been nothing short of hell.
There are too many households here that include an abuser. We are in lockdown to protect against COVID-19. But for domestic violence victims — the vast majority of whom are women, children — home is a dangerous place.
In these pages since the stay home order was issued, we have accounted several egregious first-degree aggravated assaults involving family members, which means the abuser was intent on serious bodily harm or worse.
Unfortunately, before the pandemic, Vermont data showed an above-average number of domestic and sexual violence cases. Many counties are reporting what can only be described as an exponential increase during the pandemic.
Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault has been tracking the cases in his jurisdiction for domestic violence advocates serving central Vermont. The data is sobering: From March 12 until May 1, there were 32 domestic assault and Abuse Prevention Order filings. Washington County averages around 10 domestic violence cases a month, or around 110-125 cases per year.
What concerns Thibault are the number of repeat offenders, and the cases where years worth/long term abuse is finally being reported. One individual was charged three separate times in that 48-day period.
“The present rate of case intake is near 20 cases per month — effectively double the average, and especially abnormal given the concentration of domestic violence cases in summer and around the holidays, historically,” Thibault noted.
Similar trends are being reported in Caledonia and Rutland counties, among others.
But there is a deeper concern, too.
With the state’s children home from school, where they are not being monitored daily by teachers and school staff, mandatory reporting is not taking place. In effect, stay at home orders here (and everywhere) have put more young people in harm’s way. Remote learning still gives teachers some regular contact with some students, but not all. School districts statewide have report decent attendance reporting during the pandemic, but some students whose households don’t have access to internet have all but disappeared from view.
That means there could be a significant number of Vermont children who are being traumatized by an abuser at home, which is an immediate concern. But once schools re-open, it is hard to say how traumatized students will act, react and integrate back into a classroom setting.
Educators and advocates for victims of domestic and sexual violence are terrified by such unknowns. As we all should be.
Vermont State Police, Vermont attorney general’s office and Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence have joined with other law-enforcement agencies and advocacy organizations to acknowledge the unique and difficult challenges facing people who are living in abusive and violent circumstances during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While we continue to take precautions around COVID-19 to make our communities safer for everyone, it is important for Vermonters to remember that not every home situation is safe,” Attorney General T.J. Donovan said in March. “Self-isolation does not mean that you are alone. Local programs and law enforcement agencies are here to help. I encourage all Vermonters who are worried about having to self-isolate in a dangerous home situation to reach out.”
Law enforcement, state government and advocacy networks stand ready to assist survivors, even as some operations are being modified to reduce the risk of virus transmission.
“Despite many challenges and alterations in how services are provided, dedicated advocates at Vermont’s domestic and sexual violence organizations are able to answer hotline calls, offer modified shelter and certainly talk to survivors about safety planning and other issues,” said Karen Tronsgard-Scott, executive director of the Vermont Network.
“We want survivors to know that we see you. We’re here. We’re ready to help,” said Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of Vermont State Police. “If you are in an abusive or violent situation, you should know that the State Police, your local law-enforcement agency and the Vermont judiciary will be there for you when you need them.”
Every at-risk Vermonter, of any age, needs to know that we are all here in support.
There are numerous resources available for survivors at the local and national level. They include:
— Vermont Network website: vtnetwork.org/covid-19-update
— Vermont Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-228-7395.
— Vermont Sexual Violence Hotline: 800-489-7273.
— National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233.
— If you’re unable to speak safely: Log onto thehotline.org, or text LOVEIS to 22522.
— If you are in an emergency situation: Call 911.
