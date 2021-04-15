For many years now, our newspapers have been produced with high-speed internet connections. We call it “the cloud.” Thanks to that technology, our journalists consistently have been able to work remotely during this pandemic, gathering information and logging onto Zoom meetings in order to perform their daily duties.
During the May 2011 flooding that took out The Times Argus (and our presses) and the August 2011 Tropical Storm Irene (which closed us off from much of the state), as well as a handful of storms and power outages, we have been able to produce, print and deliver newspapers against great odds.
For the old-timers in the newsrooms, it still feels “remarkable” that the linear function of gathering news, printing news and delivering news can be done without proportion wheels, pica poles, razor blades and wax. (The writer of said editorial just dated themselves rather drastically.)
For sure, all newspapers — no matter their size really — have had to evolve into news “organizations,” if you will. Suddenly, we are forced to compete with ourselves. Every news item gets pushed through a rubric of sorts: Should it go up on Facebook? Twitter? Is there an Instagram angle? When does it go on the website? Should we do a podcast or a video? The print piece of what we do — the one that seems to magically appear at your home or business every Tuesday through Saturday — is a culmination of a lot of digital resources serving different demographics.
Consider this: The average newspaper reader is older than 55 years of age. The average Facebook user is in their 30s now. The average Twitter user is probably in their late 20s or early 30s. So how do we convey news to Instagram or Snapchat? How does a story about water and sewer rates play to someone who only uses a newspaper as a prop during a job interview?
Last year, Margaret Sullivan, a Washington Post journalist and columnist, published a book titled “Ghosting the News: Local Journalism and the Crisis of American Democracy.” It is the most comprehensive look at the factors — including the internet — that have reshaped the newspaper industry. In it, Sullivan speaks to the many challenges newspapers face, and she points to examples of organizations that publish a print product and have had success with online-only publications.
But it is that tactile connection to paper many readers like. It is the very reason the book publishing industry did not get gobbled up by Kindle, and local bookstores still do a strong business. It is why magazines have — like newspapers — seen a dip in advertising revenue, but still connect with consumers and readers who want to make a physical connection with the content.
It is why our newspaper shows up at your door (or the tube at the end of your driveway), and why — despite significant (and very newsworthy) weather events in the last 20 years that truly tested our mettle — you get to read this today.
That is a long introduction (and a bit of context) to bring us to this moment.
A few weeks ago, via the technology we just heralded, we received a note from a longtime fan of newspapers. Let’s be specific here: Print newspapers.
The “message” advised that there was an individual who had a cache of Vermont newspapers that was trying to find a home for a collector. Since most of our archives have been made incomplete due to floods (a small fire) and years of use and abuse, we inquired as to what was in play.
Giving credit where credit is due, Brian Aitchison, of Montpelier, delivered to us a time capsule. In this time of COVID, when we have sought connections and information, a trove was delivered.
Inside the large wooden box were Vermont newspapers dating back to around 1900. It was a collection of publications — from the Montpelier Argus and Barre Daily Times to The Times Argus, the Watchman, The Burlington Free Press and the short-lived Montpelier Post.
But what is truly amazing about the collection is that there is no way it could belong to just one person. There is coverage from 1905, when notables in the community were being honored on the anniversary of the U.S. Civil War. There is coverage of the 1927 flood that wiped out much of Vermont (and the Montpelier Argus printed on leaflets for about two weeks to inform and list the dead. There is an extensive look back at World War I and World War II, including instances of the massive “war font” being used to declare the end of the war. There is the Kennedy assassination (and the heartbreak afterward); as well as locals talking about the first steps man made on the moon. But it is the inexplicable papers that were saved in between that show us how our neighbors struggled, how leaders attempted to lead, and how much a gallon of milk, a dozen eggs and a gallon of gasoline cost.
It is — in hard copy — the stark reminder of why we do what we do here. It is why paper — dating back to 1900 — can still be relevant today, not as an artifact, but as a lesson.
Tout technology all you want. We always will consider chronicling history a top priority of what we do for you.
