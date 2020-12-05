How many times in the last few months have we written an email or handwritten note to someone stating “in these challenging times”? Probably more than we care to admit.
And yet that is exactly where we are in this moment in history. We have been faced with the greatest challenge of the modern era.
This pandemic has disrupted every aspect of our lives; it has rerouted our routines; and it has imposed a new normal upon us.
For months during the summer and early fall, we could endure the routine because summer allows us to wander and be comfortable outside in social distancing. But the colder weather has put the guidelines to the test, and we are seeing that adapting to a more indoor life is far more alarming and vexing. The COVID numbers here in Vermont demonstrate just how hard it has been.
And now the holidays are upon us. We long to go back to normal in order that we might bring families together again, celebrate together, and find joyful moments in a year that does not seem to want to end.
An article in the Weekend Magazine today has experts, once again, advising us to accept the hardship and stay put for the rest of 2020.
For many that sacrifice is too hard to make, even at the risk of personal health and potentially contributing to the spread of the novel coronavirus. Feeling “normal” is seemingly more important.
But what is remarkable to us is just how much Vermonters have adapted, and many are working very hard to bring a sense of normal and still find ways to protect us from health risks.
Here are some recent examples:
As we reported, the Festival of Trees in Rutland, an annual fundraiser for the Paramount Theatre, has taken its popular auction and put it online. The emphasis — less so on products and Christmas trees this year — encourages bids on gift certificates, gift cards (and some products) that put cash directly into the hands of small businesses and organizations that are struggling to make ends meet.
The cover story story of the Weekend Magazine this week points to a smattering of Vermont businesses that are making concerted marketing pushes to online portals. Many of the businesses across Vermont that have adapted to this platform and business model are reporting strong sales. But there are more than a few businesses, artists and crafters who have — in direct response to the pandemic — created opportunities for themselves, utilized their creativity, and now are monetizing their time in quarantine. That expression, “necessity is the mother of invention,” appears to be both a formidable and profitable distraction for certain innovators and influencers.
Then there are those groups that are taking our traditions for the holidays, adapting them, and — in some cases — improving upon them.
In Vermont Arts this week, there are two articles that reveal creative thinking done with the community’s heart in mind.
First, Northern Stage is taking the holiday classic, “It’s A Wonderful Life,” and not only given it a new lease on life, but it has made that tradition available to anyone willing to sit and listen to a fun adaptation of the Frank Capra staple. We need this fresh take — a rethinking toward both old audiences and new.
Then, Jim Lowe has a feature about an innovative interpretation of Handel’s “Messiah,” another oeurve that finds its way into many holiday traditions. Lowe explains how this year’s version not only serves as a multimedia work (that will be broadcast and available online), it honors the artists and community around Rutland that have built the tradition over the last 45 years.
Both of these projects have taken considerable effort (and time) to plan logistically, prepare and then combine both in observance of health considerations but against challenges of creating works that come together when they were created — for the most part — far apart.
That energy and creativity in order to all us to celebrate the holidays uniquely is commendable. It shows that the pandemic does not have to be a hand-wringing, fearful experience. Enthusiasm to improve situations is always present, and simply needs to be called upon — especially in challenging times.
We need to be mindful of our health concerns. But we also need to be willing to adjust and accept this new normal and introduce ourselves to fresh ideas, adaptations and creativity.
It may just be one of the best gifts we could give ourselves this holiday season.
