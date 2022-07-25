This is what the Bangor Daily News had to say about motorcycle safety:

Maine is on track to reach another deadly milestone this year: As of this past weekend, there have been as many deaths in motorcycle crashes as occurred in all of last year. Many of these accidents and deaths were likely preventable so state officials are right to look for ways to improve motorcycle safety. At the same time, riders and drivers can do more to keep Maine’s roadways safe for everyone. Step one for motorcyclists is to wear a helmet, which significantly reduces the chance of death and serious injury in an accident.

