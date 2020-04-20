Vermonters should be upset about a proposal on the table to close two crucial college campuses.
On Friday, Chancellor Jeb Spaulding recommended that three of the system’s residential campuses be closed as result in large part to the economic shock produced by the COVID-19 epidemic.
He said the long-struggling system faces a deficit this school year of between $7 million and $10 million, including $5.6 million for refunds of room and board fees and moving to online learning. This year’s deficit includes the expected $3 million in federal assistance. Next year’s deficit could reach $12 million.
The proposal would close the Lyndon, Johnson and Randolph campuses. Liberal arts programs in Johnson and Lyndon would be moved to Castleton University.
The Community College “will maintain its key role providing a statewide network of access to academic programs, workforce development and student advising,” Spaulding said.
In a statement, Spaulding said the decisions are necessary to preserve the Vermont State College system for generations to come.
“We are in truly unprecedented times like nothing we have ever experienced before in our lifetimes and we know the impacts of COVID-19 will linger for months, maybe years,” Spaulding said. “We cannot wait and hope for recovery, we must act decisively to chart a course toward long-term viability.”
His proposal drew the ire of Vermonters, ranging from Republican Gov. Phil Scott to the Democratic legislative leadership — House Speaker Mitzi Johnson and Senate President Pro Tempore Tim Ashe, as well as former Minority Leader, Don Turner and Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman. Even candidates running for governor against Scott, including the former secretary of the Agency of Education, urged a delay in the vote and a rethinking of the state’s priorities.
We could not agree more. On the heels of several Vermont colleges closing in the last year, what message does it send to potential students — not just in Vermont but from away. It says, “Don’t invest in Vermont colleges. Don’t come here.”
Spaulding, a former secretary of administration under former Democratic Gov. Peter Shumlin, knows full well what the stakes were for Vermont before the pandemic chewed apart the global economy. Potentially sacrificing a part of our college system — one of the very greatest assets Vermont has to offer — is foolhardy and reckless. And the decision would be devastating to the Northeast Kingdom, a region of the state already struggling economically, as well as in Randolph, which has seen a resurgence in recent years.
During the weekend, signs in support of the schools appeared on roads and highways leading to the schools from all directions. And on Monday, a long, loud parade of protesters — all socially distancing from their vehicles but making their point loud and clear — clogged the streets of the Capital City.
As of the writing of this editorial, the Vermont State College board of trustees and Chancellor Spaulding were getting an earful from angry Vermonters, who were insisting the proposal be thrown out and cutbacks be sought elsewhere.
Spaulding is in a pickle, for sure. Even with everyone hating on him right now, he is out of options as far as making the finances of the Vermont State College system work.
VSCS has been plagued for years with declining enrollment because of the aging of Vermont’s population and other challenges. The system has about 11,000 degree-seeking students and 9,000 adults participating in continuing education programs. It includes the two campuses of Northern Vermont University in Johnson and Lyndon; Vermont Technical College, which is based in Randolph but has a campus in Williston; Castleton University and the Community College of Vermont.
We see why he thought it could be done. His proposal is described as a whole system transformation that would eliminate duplication of programs, reduce overhead and invest in programs that are in high demand, economically viable and that provide high-demand career opportunities for Vermont students.
The closure of the three residential campuses, expected by the start of the 2020-21 academic year, would cost about 500 people their jobs. The chancellor’s office will be restructured and downsized as well.
“We know this represents more unwelcome change for students, employees and community members in an already stressful environment, but now more than ever, we urge people to recognize this transformation is critical to a sustainable future for public higher education in Vermont,” Spaulding said.
That is proving to be an understatement, and one that Spaulding is going to have to bear. He has drawn the ire of an entire state, top to bottom, from the leadership to the resident, from Alburgh to Bennington.
Hopefully, with counsel from lawmakers and the administration, a different solution can be found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.