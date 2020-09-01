Efforts to fight systemic racism are imperative right now.
And with the issue front and center on the national stage, the opportunity is there for a real conversation here in Vermont.
Members of the Racial Disparities in the Criminal and Juvenile Justice System Advisory Panel on Tuesday urged lawmakers, now back in session, to act on recommendations made last year. The plea had the backing of Attorney General T.J. Donovan and the Executive Director of Racial Equity, Xusana Davis.
The coalition specifically called on lawmakers to reconsider policy recommendations, including centralizing a bias incident complaint process, significantly expanding data collection efforts and implementing reforms to reduce racial profiling.
The panel’s recommendations have already informed Vermont law.
The Justice Reinvestment Act of 2020, or Act 148, provided a path for implementation of data collection reform. It also requests recommendations from stakeholders to support more robust and consistent reporting.
The panel’s report, presented to the Legislative Joint Justice Oversight Committee in December 2019, provides recommendations to address systemic implicit bias in Vermont’s criminal and juvenile justice system. It also discusses root causes of racial disparities.
The report’s conclusion explains the issue facing Vermont and other communities.
“What is important about defining white supremacy and its effects is that such work gives us a basic understanding of the conditions in which we live and how those conditions impact our communities. In order to do something about white supremacy, we must name it. We must understand that here in Vermont and around the country we all live in a society that upholds white supremacy,” the report states.
“It is essential to remind ourselves that this work is not only about individuals, but is rather about structures and systems. The ways in which we navigate these systems may be different for each of us depending upon who we are and what benefits we receive or do not receive from these systems. It is important to recognize that we are trying to create a culture shift. We are trying to bring awareness, practice and action to the political table. We do not need to find a single definition of white supremacy for us all to agree upon,” it states.
But then it states the obvious point, and the reason the plea is being made by the panel once again: “This is not the final answer to the problem.”
The report points to how various authorities in the state it has been more than two decades since complete systems change has been a focus.
“This means is that we have changed surface level policies … but we haven’t looked at the root of the problem and decided what is truly needed to make these initiatives successful. Though these surface efforts have improved some of the situation of people of color in Vermont, these efforts still remain mostly on the surface.”
The coalition acknowledges the benchmark report is a deep dig.
That being said, it remains a reality check on a state that is nearly 97% white and the second-whitest state in the nation behind Maine.
While race relations remain tense in the highly charged election season (notably in rhetoric and posturing by President Trump and many of his supporters), the report does not dilute what the next steps need to be: dismantle.
“It is about going to the roots of the problem and creating the essential systemic change that is needed to dismantle a system that is hurting us all,” the conclusion states. “There is nothing comfortable about this work. We know that this will not be easy. We ask that when considering this document that you familiarize yourself with the characteristics of white supremacy. We ask that you note how the characteristics of white supremacy manifest in you yourself, and within the laws, policies and systems that you are trying to create.”
It is time to act.
Visit bit.ly/DisparitiesReport to find the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.