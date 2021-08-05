With debate nationwide over “defunding the police,” it has become paramount for law enforcement agencies to be more transparent and accountable.
The term has become a hot button for a range of discussion
For some people, “defund the police” is a movement, a stepping stone toward abolishing police departments entirely. We have seen calls for that in Montpelier during the past year.
For others, the idea of defunding the police is limited to simply restricting money for military-style equipment. That argument has reared its head in several Vermont communities, including Burlington, Barre and Montpelier.
For many, the definition lies in the middle — there should be police, but their role in communities should be limited to crime prevention. The idea goes that social service agencies other than police could and should respond to nonviolent calls related to mental health, housing and other issues.
Around Vermont, many law enforcement agencies are trying to do more public outreach — through events (like Coffee with a Cop), or issuing more news releases or police logs — to educate the public about what’s going on in the department, the community at large, as well as being both present and transparent. Media outlets (and the public, in turn) has responded well to having more information as to what local police are really doing in their efforts to protect and serve.
On Thursday, the Vermont State Police took a step toward sharing its data regarding uses of force. In no way was the dashboard portrayed as a response to the “defund the police” movement.
According to the news release, a new interactive online dashboard will allow the public to review data regarding usage of force by members of the Vermont State Police during the past three years. New annual data will be posted to the dashboard each year.
“Although uses of force are exceedingly rare, occurring in less than one-half of 1% of all VSP incidents, such instances are the subject of high public interest and deserve robust transparency,” Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling said in the release.
“This dashboard allows us to continue our ongoing efforts to fully illuminate the scope of our operations, enhance transparency, and provide operational and public safety data to Vermonters with increasing scope and volume,” Schirling continued. “Police use force in approximately 0.3% of incidents that VSP responds to annually, but these are important events to report on. This data has been shared publicly with lawmakers and others during the past two years. At this stage in the evolution of our systems, we are now able to publish interactive versions on our website.”
The dashboard was created using data collected by the Vermont State Police with help from the Vermont Agency of Digital Services to analyze the data and develop the online tool.
According to the dashboard website “a use of force incident can involve multiple troopers and one subject, or in rare incidents multiple subjects and one trooper” and an “incident” represents a single location at a single time, involving one or more troopers and one or more subjects.
Any information is welcome information, frankly.
Law enforcement needs to be held accountable. And, for better or worse, agencies find themselves doing more outreach, and being more interactive, in an effort to move the narrative away from anti-police rhetoric that came to a head in 2020.
During a summer of violence in 2020, defund the police became a battle cry for Democrats from coast to coast. In New York, the City Council passed a budget slashing a billion dollars from the NYPD. Its undercover anti-crime unit was disbanded. Minneapolis lawmakers moved to completely defund their department and (promptly backed down in the wake of a crime surge).
In all, nearly two dozen cities have since taken steps to reduce police funding or redirect funds toward other services — though the 50 largest U.S. cities slightly increased their law enforcement spending as a percentage of their combined 2021 budgets.
President Joe Biden has expressed his reservation with defunding the police, and in recent days his White House has moved aggressively to get the idea dead and buried before the 2022 midterms.
“No, I don’t support defunding the police,” then-presidential candidate Biden said during a debate. “I support conditioning federal aid to police based on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency and honorableness and, in fact, are able to demonstrate they can protect the community and everybody in the community.”
We maintain — and have to here as local police departments have been crafty and deceitful in what they want the public to know — that more information and data is better. We commend VSP for taking the step to be more accountable.
