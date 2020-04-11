As we continue to adjust to this self-isolation routine, the changes we have been forced to make in lifestyle and behavior can only be described as “jarring.” Isolation of any kind feels confining and a bit confused; it creates anxiety.
According to John Sharp of Harvard Medical School, “These days, we all have to accept the anxiety inherent in living in the time of the coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19. … Anxiety helps us prepare to respond in a more adaptive and healthy way. Some people find it possible to tolerate some degree of discomfort and can manage their anxiety in a healthy manner. Often that’s because some people have done well under this kind of challenge already, albeit in very different contexts. Life has a way of requiring this. Yet other people — particularly people who have anxiety disorders — may understandably be having a great deal of trouble coping.”
For the nearly 36 million Americans who experience panic attacks, the coronavirus pandemic is a potentially significant new trigger, a recent article in The Washington Post reported.
And for panic attack sufferers facing these new anxieties, there is little recourse. Medication is minimally effective and has side effects. Cognitive behavioral therapy doesn’t work for nearly two-thirds of panic sufferers. And bio-feedback, which has shown promise, is cumbersome and impractical to use outside a laboratory or clinical setting.
Enter technology. A new app developed by faculty at the University of Vermont, PanicMechanic, may be part of a solution. The app adapts biofeedback-like monitoring so it can be used on a mobile phone. The app can work at any time and in any location, the first technology to do so for panic.
The app (available at the app store) is meant to be used as a supplement to professional clinical care.
“The challenge with panic attacks is that they’re episodic,” said one of the developers, Ellen McGinnis, an assistant professor at the University of Vermont’s Center for Children, Youth and Families at the University of Vermont and a clinical psychologist.
“That means they’re not only difficult to treat in a traditional therapy setting because a panic attack is hard to induce, but also that the one intervention that does seem to work for people — biofeedback —isn’t available when it’s needed.”
PanicMechanic uses the camera on a cellphone to measure the body’s panic response, using an approach similar to photoplethysmography. “Activating the app, then holding your finger against the flash can give you an objective measure of your reaction to stress,” said Ryan McGinnis, assistant professor of electrical and biomedical engineering at the University of Vermont, and a co-developer of the app.
The concept for the app is grounded in decades of research showing that enabling panic sufferers to observe their body’s reaction to stress reduces panic, and in the clinical practice of Ellen McGinnis.
The app also works because it gives the panic sufferer something to do during an episode.
“One of the worst aspects of a panic attack is that you feel helpless,” Ellen McGinnis said in a news release this week.
In addition to displaying an objective measure of the body’s panic response, the app also asks in a sequence of screens, “how much sleep and exercise you’ve had, what you ate, what your anxiety level is and if you’ve consumed drugs or alcohol,” she said.
The app is one method of coping with anxiety. There are other ways to adjust to our new normal.
According to Harvard’s Sharp, talking to a mental health professional can bolster your ability to address present concerns, and help you clarify where your feelings are coming from. When you’re feeling extra worried or overwhelmed, it could be that some of your feelings are from the present challenge and some are from challenges you have faced in the past. Many psychotherapists and health plans are offering telehealth visits during this time. Ask your therapist or insurance plan if this is an option.
Next, work toward separating out where your feelings are coming from. According to Sharp, doing this work can allow you to pause and divvy up the different emotional contributions that feed how you’re feeling.
And lastly, as often as you need to hear it, tell yourself: “I can manage. I will be able to settle my nerves in order to be able to make healthy choices.”
Trust us, we’re all feeling the same things.
The consolation here is: We really are all in this together. Reflect. Reach out. Share concerns. Talk things through. And continue to adapt.
