A new day dawned. A new light.
As 22-year-old Amanda Gorman stated in her Presidential Inauguration poem, “There is always a light, if only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it.”
Wednesday restored some faith for many Americans. It was a peaceful transfer of power.
Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States and Kamala Harris was sworn in as the highest-ranking woman in the history of the United States and the first Black American and first person of South Asian descent to hold the nation’s second highest office.
It was historic and elegant in its pomp and circumstance. Moment after moment was designed to send a unifying message.
In his Inaugural Address, President Biden declared that “democracy has prevailed” after a test of the system by a defeated president, Donald Trump, who sought to overturn the results of an election and then encouraged a mob that stormed the Capitol two weeks ago to block the final count. Biden called for Americans to put aside their deep and dark divisions to come together to confront the coronavirus pandemic, economic troubles and the scourge of racism.
“We must end this uncivil war — red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal,” the new president said during his 21-minute address. “We can do this if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts, if we show a little tolerance and humility, and if we’re willing to stand in the other person’s shoes, as my mom would say, just for a moment.”
For many, the day was Harris’. She was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina to serve on the nation’s highest court, a calculated choice.
In addition to Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Sotomayor, four other members of the Supreme Court were present: Justice Elena Kagan and all three of Mr. Trump’s appointees, Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. Former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, received bipartisan applause when they arrived at the Capitol in appreciation for their show of respect for the transition of power. (Pence did not see off President Trump early Wednesday morning, opting instead to attend Biden’s ceremony. As one pundit noted, “It was an act of true class by Pence, a man who tried his best for four years to defend an administration that, ultimately, he could no longer defend after Trump unleashed a mob.”)
Trump, on the other hand, opted not to attend the inauguration, while Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton and their spouses, as well as former Vice President Dan Quayle, also served as witnesses to history — a bipartisan showing. Bright sparks of hope.
Yes, COVID-19 shared the dais in the form of masks, social distancing and the continual wiping down of the lectern area. (Instead of large crowds, thousands of U.S. flags waved in the breeze to commemorate the deaths of more than 400,000 Americans from the coronavirus.)
And with threats of violence still looming, the destruction of Jan. 6 still just inside the U.S. Capitol doors, the nation’s capital lacked the crowd of Americans usually present at a presidential inauguration.
That seemed fine with everyone.
It’s been a tense few days. Normally quiet streets around state capitols have looked more like armories, including in Montpelier this week. Fortunately, the sense of foreboding was lightened as demonstrations at state capitols were scant, with only a few protesters showing up, and some cities, none at all.
If anything, the day may be seen as a reset — accountability with a lot of witnesses. In fact, with more people working and learning from home, this inauguration might have received more viewership than any in recent history.
It was important to hear about unity, to see such diversity. We needed Harris’ first, and these moments toward hope. We need to see smiles (even if hidden behind masks) and fist bumps. And we needed to hear about vision, delivered with the force of leadership.
The day that dawned is one we will not soon forget.
What we saw over the course of the day (an into the evening) were many examples of bright people with hopes for brighter days. And that is lighting the way toward hope.
“There is always a light, if only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it.”
We are.
