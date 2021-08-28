This week marks the 10-year anniversary of Tropical Storm Irene’s devastating visit to Vermont. Nearly every community was — in one way or another — impacted, whether it was loss of life, property or infrastructure.
This weekend’s edition includes many voices of Vermonters — from the governor overseeing the team that was instrumental in the state’s recovery, to homeowners whose homes and possessions were lost forever.
During the past few days, the reporting staff has been listening to reflections on those challenging days 10 years ago. And through the lens of a global pandemic that forced everyone to adapt, accept and evolve, Tropical Storm Irene changed our state in myriad ways.
We have seen improvements in infrastructure, with state-of-the art engineering leading the way to better roads and bridges.
We are have seen better communication in the preparation for storms and in emergency management. We take no storm for granted.
We think more about climate change, which at the time of Irene was considered a somewhat fringe theory but now its impact is being seen on every continent on Earth and — in one form or another, be it rain or snow, or drought and wildfires — in the news cycle daily.
We have seen steps taken to ensure our valuable archives and records are backed up and stored out of harm’s way.
We have seen the streamlining of red tape in the face of emergencies.
And we have seen — because of Vermont’s bold response and recovery in the wake of Irene — changes in FEMA rules from repair to resilience.
Irene forced decisions that changed policy. It forced discussions on how to redistribute state services to best serve all Vermonters.
Relationships were made out of neighbors helping neighbor — many whose homes were wiped out, picking up a shovel to dig out someone else whose home was still standing. The remarkable acts done out of that combined humanity resonates loud and clear today.
Irene made a better Vermont. A stronger Vermont.
Of course, digging out and rebuilding takes a toll. Fights over priorities and politics created its own muck. Pressure was applied at every level. (We are seeing the same kind of drama playing out on the national stage about the Biden infrastructure money being disbursed to every state.)
But for as hard as recovery can be, you don’t have to look hard to find that singular motivation toward normalcy and progress. The scars left by Irene on our state might still be visible, but like any scar, the places where the wounds occurred have been reinforced by healing.
Reading these stories, you will find those obvious themes of resilience (Vermont Strong) and of community building. You will, in almost every case, find glimpses of hope — not grief or self pity over what was lost. You will come to understand the pride Vermonters have in overcoming massive devastation.
For this generation of Vermonters, Irene will be one of those milestones that won’t easily slip from memory. It was a defining moment for every community, and nearly everyone in Vermont knew someone whose life was directly touched by Irene.
That is what reflection is about.
That is why we look back on hard times for lessons toward better tomorrows.
In November 1927, flood waters devastated every corner of the state. That flood came unheralded, as well. And it, too, led to a reconstruction that tested the engineering skill of the day, and the resilience and determination of the citizenry.
From that tragedy came a collected and comprehensive story that touched policy, the economy, culture and the social fabric of the state.
Sounding familiar?
There is no greater challenge than rebuilding to resiliency. Now, looking back a decade on the found hope, we should overlay that mark on history today and remember that Vermont really is a small state that can do anything it has to.
