The reason we are having discussion of CRT now is because the issue has become political. When a past-president can tell us white supremacists and neo-Nazis are good people, it just makes sense to say ‘no!’ Is it wrong to teach our children in school, that killing people because their skin color is not white, is not right? — no!
If things are just not acceptable, are wrong, are against the values we hope to incorporate into the structure of our society, are not brought to the fore, then they will be perpetuated.
Let’s leave being created in God’s image out of this. The founders and settlers of these United States used the Bible to support slavery. The churches supported slavery. In 1619, the first 20 people of color were brought to our shores, and these 20 were treated as slaves, as were more and more of them. It was behavioral and cultural differences that allowed slavery in our country to start and to continue. It was behavioral and cultural differences that allowed whipping and maiming and torture to continue, even into the 20th century. The structural differences that exist in many of our individual states, as evidenced by the recent attempt to stop people of color from voting, is good evidence that all too many of those who hold elected office still are racists. Why shouldn’t we teach our young children this is what is happening in our country today?
How is race determined, a question asked by Ms. Mattis, is irrelevant. What is relevant is abusing people just because they look different.
What we need to be teaching in school is truth. If it makes us look bad, then we must acknowledge our wrongs and rectify them. In the words of a song, “You’ve got to be taught to hate.” We must step up and teach not to hate.
From the first settlers to the present, we have stolen land from the Indigenous tribes, we have enslaved Africans, we have placed the welfare of the very rich above the needs of the poor, we have allowed big business to survive and thrive on the backs of the poor workers who struggle to get food enough to just survive. These are truths, not to be ignored and not to be hidden from children in school.
I went to public school, and I never learned that Columbus only cared about gold and not about the natives who came to welcome him peacefully and were systematically murdered and abused. Why should he be venerated and not scorned?
I would suggest that everyone read Howard Zinn’s “A People’s History of the United States,” and then decide about how we teach our young — not just in school, but at home. The important part of CRT is the word “critical.” Thinking and analyzing what we see and hear everyday, all around us, is what is important. We cannot ignore what shows us in the wrong light.
We are human and we are fallible, and we must acknowledge this. We are imperfect, we have done the wrong things over and over again. To get better, we must look to our past, keep it in mind and not hide the truth from our children, and from each other.
Forget arguing about CRT and start concentrating on how we can improve our day-to-day actions to make the imperfect past a better reality, today, for all of us.
Leonard A. Zivitz lives in East Wallingford.
