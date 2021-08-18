Once again, politics gets in the way of reality.
The Democrats of the 1800s and early 1900s are now Republicans. It is the Republican politicians in all too many states who are trying to keep people of color from voting … not the Democrats.
School choice is nothing more than wealthy people who do not want their kids in public schools where they are forced to integrate. Those of color want school choice because the schools they must attend are sub par, inferior. We don't need school choice, we need better public schools.
Voter ID laws are there to prevent the poor who have difficulty in getting proper IDs from voting. The last elections were without fraud for the most part. Get over it. Trump lost by 7,000,000 votes. We do not need elected officials to determine the vote … that belongs to the people.
Most people, from both parties do not wish to defund the police … they want better policing, better training and better directions. Using the terminology "defunding" is not getting to the core of inadequate policing and it is not necessary to bring the words up over and over again. President Biden is not for defunding. Get over it, he won the election … fair and square.
No one, on either side of the aisle, wants unreliable renewable energy and unfortunately up to now, much of the energy sources have been sited in places where the poor and minorities live. This, of course, must be changed, but we must strive for more and better renewable sources of energy, which do not pollute, if this planet is to survive. Why would you think the progressives who support renewable energy would want to continue to put minorities in danger?
Critical race theory is not an attempt to denigrate the courage, sacrifice and achievement of Black Americans. What it does attempt to do is to tell the truth about what happened in our history … some of which is not very nice. To tell our children that the original settlers used, abused and murdered the Indigenous population which was here long before Europeans arrived, is not wrong because it is true. To tell our young school children that, after the first slaves were brought here in 1619, they were brutally abused, beaten, tortured and lynched well into the 20th century, is to tell them the truth.
Before we make America great again, we should try to make it better, because it has not always been so wonderful for those not wealthy and highly educated who, to this day, struggle to get enough food to eat and medical care when they need it. Stop saying that Democrats should own up to their own racism. They are trying. We all have some apologizing to do … and if only the Southern Republicans would stop trying to hold back the tide of a changing population, we could perhaps work together to make America better than we have been. We do not need political attacks, we need cooperation and a willingness to give up a little of what we have in excess, to those who barely have enough to survive.
On Fox News this week, Democrats were berated for not having enough children. This is total insanity! We need to take care of the children we already have, and if we need more young people to keep our economy going, there are more than enough of them all over the world, ready, willing and able to come here and help us.
Leonard A. Zivitz lives in East Wallingford.
