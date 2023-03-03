Federal U.S. Forest Service officials in recent years have approved harvesting of trees over 43,000 acres and have plans now to remove timber from an additional 11,000 acres in the Green Mountain National Forest in Vermont. Some of these proposed cuttings are in roadless areas of wilderness with “old growth forests.” As the planet warms from climate change resulting in flooding, droughts, uncontrollable fires, more intense and damaging storms, famine and species extinctions, it is unconscionable that the U.S. Forest Service would even consider the destruction of forested lands, especially in the Green Mountain National Forest. The struggle from over a century of past ravages and mismanagement is only now beginning to recover on these public lands.

Our U.S. National Forests, owned by the people of the United States, are being attacked by the very agency assigned to protect and preserve this precious oxygen generator, carbon sink, recreational generator, and water quality and quantity insurance policy, in a time of a desperate struggle to restore a great resource such as Lake Champlain and global climate crisis — including the protection of water quality and threatened species in many of our brooks and streams. Many of these tributary streams, which provide habitat for our state fish, the brook trout, are declining across Vermont with only small refuges in mountain streams. The impacts of this logging, destruction of riparian cover and the resulting soil erosion will only decimate these precious resources even further to the short-term benefit of a handful of greedy corporate logging industry owners. This activity is not in the public interest nor in the interest of future generations of Vermonters. In fact, 96% of woodland products in the Northeast are supplied from existing private lands. This GMNF plan for logging, while popular in some corporate circles and with some misguided Forest Service employees, is not the conservation or environmental protection that is needed in the 21st century. If anything should be planned for Vermont forests, they need to be protected, as President Biden outlined:

