As I was listening to President Biden’s recent speech with tears in my eyes, I was so glad to see him talking straight to all of us in such inclusive terms. It was encouraging and hopeful.

When I woke up the next morning and heard the word “partisan” to describe the speech, I wondered if I had listened to the same words. To call out some extremely troubling and dangerous things going on in this country is not partisan. It is a call to action from our highest leader for all to work together, whatever your political position. It is not partisan to say many are working to destroy our democracy. All you have to do is look around you. I had been waiting for a talk like this from our president. It is his responsibility, not his indulgence.

