As I was listening to President Biden’s recent speech with tears in my eyes, I was so glad to see him talking straight to all of us in such inclusive terms. It was encouraging and hopeful.
When I woke up the next morning and heard the word “partisan” to describe the speech, I wondered if I had listened to the same words. To call out some extremely troubling and dangerous things going on in this country is not partisan. It is a call to action from our highest leader for all to work together, whatever your political position. It is not partisan to say many are working to destroy our democracy. All you have to do is look around you. I had been waiting for a talk like this from our president. It is his responsibility, not his indulgence.
To say this near the beginning of the speech is not partisan: “These are hard things, but I’m an American president, not a president of red America or blue America, but of all America. And I believe it’s my duty, my duty to level with you, to tell the truth no matter how difficult, no matter how painful.”
These are not the words of someone who wants to be divisive: “There is not a single thing America cannot do, not a single thing beyond our capacity if we do it together. I’ve never been more optimistic about America’s future. Not because of me, but because of who you are.” ... “We can’t afford to leave anyone on the sidelines. We need everyone to do their part, so speak up, speak out, get engaged, vote, vote, vote!” ... “We just need to remember who we are. We are the United States of America, the United States of America.”
So, let’s all be kind and listen to one another (and the president), and work to save this terrific country and planet of ours.
Deborah Young lives in New Haven.
