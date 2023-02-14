Proud Castleton State College History Honors graduate here … Someone who spent hours in that library, not just studying, but browsing the shelves, flipping through books, checking out books, all under the guidance of the amazing Sandy Duling. As a community member and local historian/writer, I have done the same. As a low-resident graduate student at a college too far away for a mid-semester library visit, I have supplemented my research with materials from Castleton University’s library with the assistance of the ever-going-above-and-beyond Charlotte Gerstein.
While digital resources are obviously crucial in our modern age (as a writer, I would be lost without them), it is beyond me how anyone in academia (who has no doubt used and loved a library themselves) would even consider creating an all-digital library. There are so many reasons why this is a terrible idea, but I will share just a few based on my personal experience.
Physical: I cannot read extensively from a screen and I cannot take information in as well as from a physical book — neither my eyes or brain tolerate it. I acknowledge younger people are more adept at this form of information gathering, but not all. Those with certain disabilities and/or learning styles struggle too.
Mental: One of my graduate advisors called it “Wild Research” — when you find a book that may be helpful to your research and then you scan the shelves around it. Titles jump out at you and you find resources you might never have. I cannot tell you how many times this has happened to me. The direction of various research projects has shifted and/or deepened more than once using this “method.” This doesn’t happen online. As “smart” as it may be, Google doesn’t have intuition.
Emotional: Being in the presence of books is a feeling like no other. It is warm, comforting and inspiring. Vermont State University may well “improve study spaces for students to gather individually or in groups — (and) enhance the experience for students, by providing an environment that supports community building,” but without books, that experience will be a colder, less inspiring one. Also, there is nothing to compare to holding a book in your hands. It creates a physical and psychological connection to the words, to the author, to the people who have it read it before you.
Practical/Financial: As a former circulation assistant myself, I know circulation numbers are of little meaning. How many books have patrons pulled off the shelf to browse or take notes from before re-shelving it? How many have I? Have you? (I also know how much digital books cost …)
I could go on but I will leave you with this: Vermont State University would be doing the students, community and the colleges themselves a huge disservice. What student would choose a college without books? If the horrendous new logo hasn’t already turned them off, this certainly would. And what would happen to these college towns when these students stop coming? What happens to the college when the students stop coming?
Please reconsider this decision. The bottom-line isn’t always the greatest thing at stake.
Joanna Tebbs Young is an author, freelance writer, historian and a teaching artist who can sometimes be found behind the front desk at Rutland Free Library. She writes a history column titled “Remember When” for the Rutland Herald and The Times Argus.
