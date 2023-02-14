Proud Castleton State College History Honors graduate here … Someone who spent hours in that library, not just studying, but browsing the shelves, flipping through books, checking out books, all under the guidance of the amazing Sandy Duling. As a community member and local historian/writer, I have done the same. As a low-resident graduate student at a college too far away for a mid-semester library visit, I have supplemented my research with materials from Castleton University’s library with the assistance of the ever-going-above-and-beyond Charlotte Gerstein.

While digital resources are obviously crucial in our modern age (as a writer, I would be lost without them), it is beyond me how anyone in academia (who has no doubt used and loved a library themselves) would even consider creating an all-digital library. There are so many reasons why this is a terrible idea, but I will share just a few based on my personal experience.

