The default psychological setting for human beings is an unavoidable self-centeredness. We each stand at the center of our own thoughts, feelings and needs, and thus experience them in a way that we cannot the thoughts, feelings and needs of others.
As writer David Foster Wallace put it in a 2005 commencement address:
“Everything in my own immediate experience supports my deep belief that I am the absolute center of the universe, the realest, most vivid and important person in existence … it’s pretty much the same for all of us.”
This self-centeredness comes as a part of the packaging — a natural part of our human experience. Yet it isn’t hard to see how it can be problematic. Take a step back from your own life to take in the whole of humanity, and you can see how this self-focus might easily distort your ethical sensibilities, leading you to overinflate the value and importance of certain lives over others.
You can also see how it might similarly interfere with your ability to change your beliefs in pursuit of the truth — it’s hard to let go of false beliefs when they feel true because you believe them. It’s hard to imagine things from perspectives that are not your own. It’s hard to accept that you are limited and fallible, prone to error.
When my colleagues and I first started studying humility more than a decade ago, I didn’t really think it would amount to much. It struck me as a relatively uninteresting virtue — if even a virtue at all. Nothing like courage, compassion or generosity — virtues that arguably play critical roles in the effort to live an admirable life.
I experience my emotions. I can only react to yours. I hear my own thoughts. I can only infer yours. You may decide to share them with me, though I still won’t know if what you’ve shared has been edited.
My values, beliefs and goals feel more compelling, true and worthwhile, simply because they are mine. They come with a sort of gravitational force that makes them hard to reject or let go. They are all wrapped up and woven into the life that I am living — my life.
In other words, our natural self-centeredness is a source of two kinds of distortion. It interferes with our ability to accurately perceive and interpret objective reality — the world as it really is. And it messes with our ability to appreciate the ethical worth of others.
My colleagues and I define humility as a state of awareness in which both these distortions are quieted, even if only temporarily.
Humility reduces the gravitational pull of your values, beliefs and goals, so you can hold them more loosely. You become more able to accurately evaluate them, more open to revision, more accepting of and less threatened by your fallibility and imperfection. It no longer feels catastrophic to be wrong, and it’s less important to be right.
Humility also reduces the immediacy of your own feelings, needs and goals, creating space for the importance of others’ to enter in. It quiets the “centeredness” enough for you to better experience your interdependency and connection to others. We all bring parts of the puzzle of human experience to the table. We all have something to offer.
Self-centeredness is a force that can interfere with one’s ability to exercise virtues appropriately. It’s hard to be appropriately open-minded and curious, for example, when the ideas being presented threaten or stand in conflict to your own, implying you’ve been mistaken. It’s hard to be compassionate, generous or courageous when your perception is distorted, when your own beliefs and needs weigh more heavily than those of others. And this makes quieting this distortion critical.
When considering who should benefit from your time, energy and resources, humility is necessary to bring the needs of others clearly into view. It quiets the incessant push and pull of your own desires and needs, facilitating and deepening your capacity for patience, honesty, generosity, compassion and so on. As the Mussar Jewish ethical movement teaches, humility is about occupying the right amount of space, the space necessary for the situation — not less, not more.
In other words, humility serves as the foundation of our ability to thrive, as individuals and together in human society.
Jen Cole Wright teaches at the College of Charleston. This was republished as part of The Conversation. It was edited for length.