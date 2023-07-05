Affirmative Action programs have only been used since around 1963 by selective colleges to increase their minority enrollment. When I went to Antioch College in 1960, there were only eight students-of color out of 1,100, less than 1%. The situation was identical at all of the Ivy League and competitive colleges. Either you met the requirement academically, or you were not admitted. Black Power came into existence in the mid-’60s and many things changed radically in race relations, including the rejection of integration, and the introduction of multiculturalism.

Martin Luther King was displaced and humiliated by the racist remarks of Stokely Carmichael and Malcolm X. Black Power came in, and has created a reaction of white guilt that is still being used today to confuse many people. When standards are lowered to achieve diversity, everyone suffers. Putting a person into an educational situation where they are years behind in reading and math, is actually a sin. Not only will the vast majority realize they are in over their head, but it will reinforce the negative stereotypes the more qualified students already had. It is also embarrassing for the minority students who were already there on merit.