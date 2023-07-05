Affirmative Action programs have only been used since around 1963 by selective colleges to increase their minority enrollment. When I went to Antioch College in 1960, there were only eight students-of color out of 1,100, less than 1%. The situation was identical at all of the Ivy League and competitive colleges. Either you met the requirement academically, or you were not admitted. Black Power came into existence in the mid-’60s and many things changed radically in race relations, including the rejection of integration, and the introduction of multiculturalism.
Martin Luther King was displaced and humiliated by the racist remarks of Stokely Carmichael and Malcolm X. Black Power came in, and has created a reaction of white guilt that is still being used today to confuse many people. When standards are lowered to achieve diversity, everyone suffers. Putting a person into an educational situation where they are years behind in reading and math, is actually a sin. Not only will the vast majority realize they are in over their head, but it will reinforce the negative stereotypes the more qualified students already had. It is also embarrassing for the minority students who were already there on merit.
President Kennedy in the early-’60s stressed the need for Harvard and other selective colleges to diversify their campuses with more poor and minority students for the sake of providing a better educational opportunity for white students. They would be less ignorant and racist by having peers from different lifestyles who were not from rich and affluent families. The Rockefeller Foundation and others gave billions of dollars to colleges to recruit “Disadvantaged Students.” Many colleges incorrectly interpreted this to mean just Black students. By 1967, Antioch had gotten one of the largest Rockefeller grants and had over 100 Black students on campus. By 1970, Antioch had the first Black dorm in the country, and one of the first Black studies programs, run 100% by the Black students. Although they were guaranteed full financial aid, over half the students in the special Rockefeller program had not passed one regular college course in a year. Yes, Affirmative Action had brought more Blacks to campus, but they admitted academically poor students with no supportive services to help them catch up. This was happening nationwide. The dropout rate for these students was a national disgrace.
Students returned to their families as failures and in much confusion and anger. To make a long and tragic story short, no college should lower admissions standards to achieve some sort of “diversity.” There are more than enough “qualified” poor and minority students who perform very well in the most competitive colleges. The present policy of the top colleges to offer free tuition and expenses to all students whose family income is less than $100,000 or even $150,000, is a sensible policy to diversify the classrooms. We often forget, there are more poor white kids in this country than all the other minorities.
