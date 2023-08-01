My grandson attended a prep school. When it came time to choose a college, his first choice was University of Notre Dame. He was not accepted but a classmate was. These boys had identical GPAs and the same extracurricular activities. When asked why one and not the other, the reply was because the other was “first-generation American.”
I was furious and I wrote the admissions office at Notre Dame and informed them that my grandson never met his maternal grandfather because he died in his early-40s of complications from wounds he acquired while serving as a Lt. in the U.S. military in the Korean conflict. I did receive a letter of apology from Notre Dame, but my grandson did not.
That’s OK. My grandson went on to another university, had a fabulous college experience, and now, as a young professional, is working for Lockheed Martin as an engineer with the U.S. Navy and its missile program.
Let’s reflect. Why would a high school student show an interest in a parent’s alma mater? Perhaps the yearbook and/or publications from the school have been on the family coffee table or mom and dad have been to alumni functions. This all leads to a familiarity that could foster interest in the school, all a natural progression of the process.
My daughter graduated from Bates. She still works with the alumni in fundraising for the scholarship program because that program helped her, and us, meet the tuition bills. So why shouldn’t a student try to attend a parent’s school?
By the way, I have nothing against immigration or immigrants. I am the daughter of an immigrant.
The commentary in the July 25 Herald states Bates, Bowdoin and Colby colleges of Maine “are well aware of the ins and outs of the current cultural moment” — the key word “moment,” how short a moment is, and changeable with the blink of an eye — don’t count on it.
Janet Wood lives in Rutland.