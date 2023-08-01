My grandson attended a prep school. When it came time to choose a college, his first choice was University of Notre Dame. He was not accepted but a classmate was. These boys had identical GPAs and the same extracurricular activities. When asked why one and not the other, the reply was because the other was “first-generation American.”

I was furious and I wrote the admissions office at Notre Dame and informed them that my grandson never met his maternal grandfather because he died in his early-40s of complications from wounds he acquired while serving as a Lt. in the U.S. military in the Korean conflict. I did receive a letter of apology from Notre Dame, but my grandson did not.