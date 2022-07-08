So far, I have kept my pen still. To see these demonstrators acting up, crying tears because the U.S. Supreme Court has taken over their rights to their own bodies makes me embarrassed to be a woman. How immature they are.
When did Planned Parenthood change from being a place to learn birth control to an abortion center?
The July 5 edition of the Herald has a letter from Stephen Cijka. Congratulations, Steve. I would like to meet you and shake your hand.
I had the privilege of working with Dr. Arthur D. Wolk for 22 years. When male patients were leaving the practice of pediatrics and joining the adult world, Art would have a talk with them about responsibility. One sentence that stands out was the one where he advised the young man to treat every female as he would like to have his mother or sister be treated.
I would like to make it mandatory that all law makers who are voting on the abortion issue, to first witness this procedure. It is a surgical procedure and a gruesome one. I am tempted to describe dilation, curettage and describe the instruments, but if interested, you can google all that information.
However, once this is done, the contents of the uterus (womb) is handed to an assistant, be it little arms, legs or a piece of tissue with little buds that one day could have been eyes, nose or ears. The assistant then disposes of the “contents of conception.” I was a very young, new RN and I baptized what was given to me before discarding it, or on one occasion, there was a mortician waiting to properly take care of it.
I feel strongly about abortion. I was conceived in 1935. My parents had an almost-3-year-old. It was the Great Depression. My father wanted my mother to get an abortion. She refused. He did not speak to her for the duration of her pregnancy. Many times in my adulthood, my dad told me he had been wrong in requesting that of my mother. He told me what joy I brought to the family. To those of you who know me, I could have been flushed down a toilet or fed to an incinerator.
Janet B. Wood lives in Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.