It turns out the real long-term cost of the Affordable Heat Act, S.5, proposed by the Natural Resources and Energy Committee is $5 billion over a five-year period as demonstrated in a detailed financial analysis by Ethan Allen Institute. Most of that cost will be on the backs of low- and moderate-income Vermonters who will pay for it through increased fuel costs in the range of $5 per gallon. Worse, hoped-for, long-term, energy savings will not occur.

The Ethan Allen Institute analysis supersedes the administration’s previous estimate of $1.2 billion overall cost and a fuel increase of $0.70 to $1 per gallon to pay for it. The Ethan Allen Institute estimate was based on more complete and accurate assumptions including:

