When we look at a mirror, do we see perfect human beings? Likely, we see some obvious physical flaws. If we could look beneath the surface, imperfections of character and temperament might be identified. For many of us, this might include a rarely acknowledged belief in the superiority of our racial, ethnic, religious, political or social group causing us to occasionally look down on others.
If recognition of our imperfections helps us understand ourselves and improve, why should we not also look at the mirror of our nation’s history, and see our national imperfections? Or do we believe that imperfect people are capable of creating a perfect national history?
Critical race theory is an academic framework with a variety of voices. It sees in the mirror of our current national experience imperfect outcomes related to race. Richard Delgado, a legal scholar and founding voice of CRT, in his book, “Critical Race Theory — An Introduction,” refers to studies that show the following: Blacks and Latinos seeking loans, apartments or jobs suffer more frequent rejections than similarly qualified whites; the U.S. prison population is largely Black and brown; Black families command on average about one-tenth the wealth of their white counterparts; Blacks pay more for many products and services; people of color have shorter life expectancy and receive worse medical care.
Critical race theory asks why disparities exist despite laws enacted to promote equality and prohibit racial discrimination. Mari Matsuda, a University of Hawaii law professor and early CRT developer, answers in The New York Times by writing, “The problem is not bad people. The problem is a system that reproduces bad outcomes. It is both humane and inclusive to say, ‘We have done things that have hurt all of us, and we need to find a way out.’”
The same article notes that “critical race theory is not a single worldview” and quotes Professor Kimberle Wiliams Crenshaw, a law professor at both UCLA and Columbia University, who first coined the CRT term in 1989, as saying, “It is a way of seeing, attending to, accounting for, tracing and analyzing the ways that race is produced, the ways that racial inequality is facilitated, and the ways that our history has created these inequalities that now can be almost effortlessly reproduced unless we attend to their existence.”
I am neither a CRT expert nor proponent, but the Delgado book, and articles I have read by CRT scholars, do not preach hatred of whites or whiteness. Yes, white privilege is referenced and explicated; whiteness is seen as the normative, default cultural position. These conclusions, based on documented outcomes in education, health care, housing, finance, business and the judicial system, demonstrate there are advantages to being white in America and disadvantages to being Black or brown. CRT offers an analysis of structural causes which should be debated and neither blindly accepted nor viscerally rejected.
In the summer of 2020, a conservative, Christopher Rufo of the Discovery Institute, appeared on the Tucker Carlson TV show. He deliberately redefined CRT by lumping it with a variety of other issues and practices. His misleading portrayal transformed a graduate school academic framework for looking at racial disparities into a “cult of indoctrination” being taught in our schools. CRT came to be viewed as racist and an attack on whites and our history. In response, some state legislatures have enacted laws mandating what should and should not be taught in school history classes. This raises the question, “Is the U.S. becoming like many authoritarian countries that whitewash their history?”
When our national experience is held up before the mirror of history there is much that is praiseworthy. The statement “all men are created equal” each having the right to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” was an unprecedented radical affirmation of the worth of each individual. Yet, despite this ideal of equality and liberty, for 89 years from the nation’s birth in 1776, millions of people were legally enslaved and considered property based solely on skin color. For another 100 years, until the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the 1965 Voting Rights Act, multiple legal methods excluded millions from the full rights of citizenship, again based on skin color. We live with and are still impacted by these legacies.
Lee Wilson lives in North Shrewsbury.
