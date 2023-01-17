Over the past several months, I have been very impressed with the diversity of candidates who have chosen to run for office in and around Barre City. Many of these individuals are first-time candidates who have never held office before, and I applaud those folks. It isn’t easy to run for office, and the commitment it takes, regardless of the position one seeks, is noteworthy.

A concern, however, is when someone who already staffs one or more boards, councils or committees seeks yet another elected position. In a community of more than 8,450 individuals, no one person should have to hold multiple offices. By holding more than one office, a person denies that office to someone else, perhaps someone with a new and different perspective. Holding two different offices in the same community also creates conflicts of interest.

