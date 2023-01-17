Over the past several months, I have been very impressed with the diversity of candidates who have chosen to run for office in and around Barre City. Many of these individuals are first-time candidates who have never held office before, and I applaud those folks. It isn’t easy to run for office, and the commitment it takes, regardless of the position one seeks, is noteworthy.
A concern, however, is when someone who already staffs one or more boards, councils or committees seeks yet another elected position. In a community of more than 8,450 individuals, no one person should have to hold multiple offices. By holding more than one office, a person denies that office to someone else, perhaps someone with a new and different perspective. Holding two different offices in the same community also creates conflicts of interest.
Yes, I realize it’s been done before. City councilors have even been state representatives. But that doesn’t make it right. Consolidation of power is dangerous, regardless of intent. Americans used to put lead in gasoline, too. Thankfully, we’ve changed our ways.
In my profession, there is the notion of “step up, step back.” Basically, if you are someone who knows they talk a lot, try to listen. If you are someone who holds power now, or who has for some time, try to share that authority and let others run and get elected. This does require some introspection to employ, but the results are definitely worth it.
Conversely, if you are someone who has never run for office before or who hasn’t served on a municipal committee, please consider doing so, especially if you amplify the concerns of persons who are often unheard in our government. Young people, BIPOC families, LGBTQIA+ folks, your voices are incredibly worthy. Your background and thinking — even if you lack experience in decision making — is absolutely useful. A beginner’s mind often poses questions that someone who has been at the work of governance for years would never even fathom.
Diversity in government, rooted not in political party or destructive intent but in perspective and life experience, is a strength (as it is everywhere), and makes our democracy more vibrant and effective.
Jonathan Williams is a representative for Barre City.
